Get rid of your water meter, says TD

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Water charges are going to be reintroduced by the “back door” along with mandatory metering, according to Right2Water TDs who oppose recommendations on the future funding of services.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy called on households to “get rid” of their water meters last night, after he and other anti-water TDs failed to stop proposals for fresh charges.

The Oireachtas Committee on Water finally voted on and concluded its deliberations on the future funding of water services, agreeing to an excessive charge and a new allowance for users.

Under proposals, taken after legal advice, households using 1.7 times the average usage will get a levy. This excessive usage will ultimately be decided though by energy regulator.

The sticking point was on the excess charge being based on the average household as well as the average use by a person of 133 litres per day.

However, new builds will be metered and this, coupled with the new levy, led to claims last night that charges were on their way back.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin said Fianna Fáil had engaged in a “flip flop” and where now backing Fine Gael demands. The new proposals also mean a clause that households would get a levy after six months were dropped. This signals that those wasting water could get levies immediately.

But Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen claimed the water charging regime was gone.

“Essentially we are back where we were 10 days ago. I’m sorry that 10 days were wasted. Fine Gael has to answer as to why. But essentially water charges are gone, 92% of people will never receive a bill again. When all the spin has faded away into what others are saying, the facts are that this failed regime is gone. If you ever get a bill give me a shout. I won’t get too many calls, for sure.”

Fine Gael claimed that the new excessive charge would apply like existing home bills.

Parliamentary party chairman and committee member Martin Heydon said the proposed excess levy would operate like a gas or electricity bill. “It will be like any other utility bill,” he said.

He also confirmed that, followed a Dáil vote on recommendations this week, the Government would begin drawing up legislation. This would be voted on by the Dáil before the current freeze on charges elapses in July.

But Mr Murphy accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of doing a secret deal. He questioned the influence of the legal advice and said the new system would lead compulsory metering of new builds and dramatically reduce the allowance for households. He later added:

“I don’t have a water meter and as a consequence, I won’t be facing any water charges. Anybody who doesn’t have a water meter can’t face water charges. So if people are out there and they currently have water meters that they don’t want to have, I’d suggest that if they get rid of those water meters then they can’t be faced with any charge whatsoever.”

The final report was passed by 13 votes to seven. While the five Right2Water TDs voted against it, Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan also opposed the recommendations as did the the Green’s Grace O’Sullivan.

