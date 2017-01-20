Home»Today's Stories

German motorcyclist died after he lost control

Friday, January 20, 2017
Anne Lucey

A German motorcyclist, on a tour of the South-West, died while travelling at a moderate speed on the main Ring of Kerry road after his bike went out of control, glanced off a rock in the margin which drove the machine further out of control and he was thrown from it.

The inquest into the death of Dirk Albert Karl Heinz Riemenschnider, 55, in Killarney, Co Kerry, found death was due to injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

Mr Riemenschnider was among seven motorcyclists travelling in single line convoy on the N70 road between Waterville and Sneem shortly before 7pm on June 28, 2016. The party, who had been staying at LoughGuitane, Muckross, Killarney, had stopped for a while in Cahersiveen.

At an area of sweeping bends, on the Caherdaniel side of Sneem, the bikes ahead of Mr Riemenschnider overtook two cars that were travelling at a slower sped.

READ NEXT Turf-cutters must wait on outcome of appeal

Garda Jim O’Brien, the Kerry Division’s public service vehicle inspector and a qualified forensic crash investigator, said it had been a bright dry evening and the road surface was good and there was good visibility in the 6m wide carriageway.

The motorcyclist had worn motorcycling gear and helmet; he drove a medium sized machine which was in very good mechanical condition and was going a moderate speed — but it had gone out of control and abraded against a rock and hedgerow.

There was no alcohol or drugs, the autopsy found.

Several people including tourists had stopped to give resuscitation until the ambulance arrived.

Coroner Terence Casey singled out the garda investigators for their comprehensive and detailed work in investigating the incident.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS motors, motorcycle, death, courts, inquest, Kerry

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Martin McGuinness praised for peace process role after he quits politics

€27m to upgrade hospital, which had ‘no patients’

Only 4,000 housing units under construction in capital

Minister in spinal brace after crash


Breaking Stories

Stormont adviser Andrew Crawford resigns amid claims over botched energy scheme

Political leaders pay tribute to Martin McGuinness

'No indication' of Irish citizens caught up in avalanche in Italy

Charlie Flanagan: North's parties must emulate McGuinness' efforts

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 