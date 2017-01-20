German motorcyclist died after he lost control

A German motorcyclist, on a tour of the South-West, died while travelling at a moderate speed on the main Ring of Kerry road after his bike went out of control, glanced off a rock in the margin which drove the machine further out of control and he was thrown from it.

The inquest into the death of Dirk Albert Karl Heinz Riemenschnider, 55, in Killarney, Co Kerry, found death was due to injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

Mr Riemenschnider was among seven motorcyclists travelling in single line convoy on the N70 road between Waterville and Sneem shortly before 7pm on June 28, 2016. The party, who had been staying at LoughGuitane, Muckross, Killarney, had stopped for a while in Cahersiveen.

At an area of sweeping bends, on the Caherdaniel side of Sneem, the bikes ahead of Mr Riemenschnider overtook two cars that were travelling at a slower sped.

READ NEXT Turf-cutters must wait on outcome of appeal

Garda Jim O’Brien, the Kerry Division’s public service vehicle inspector and a qualified forensic crash investigator, said it had been a bright dry evening and the road surface was good and there was good visibility in the 6m wide carriageway.

The motorcyclist had worn motorcycling gear and helmet; he drove a medium sized machine which was in very good mechanical condition and was going a moderate speed — but it had gone out of control and abraded against a rock and hedgerow.

There was no alcohol or drugs, the autopsy found.

Several people including tourists had stopped to give resuscitation until the ambulance arrived.

Coroner Terence Casey singled out the garda investigators for their comprehensive and detailed work in investigating the incident.