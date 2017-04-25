Garda’s eye gouged while attending domestic dispute

A garda was punched, kicked, spat at, and had his eye gouged while responding to a domestic dispute.

Such incidents are becoming commonplace, according to the Garda Representative Association, which is now demanding mandatory prison sentences for people who assault its members.

GRA president Ciaran O’Neill said that following the five-minute attack in Ballymun, the injured garda resumed work duties.

Mr O’Neill said the exact number of assaults being perpetrated on gardaí is not known because they are not being recorded — incidents are only logged if the injured garda is out of work for three days or longer.

In many cases, he said injured gardaí were reporting back on duty “for fear their pay or prospects could be affected”.

The GRA is seeking a mandatory minimum one-year sentence for attacking a garda or any other member of the emergency services.

It will call on Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald to publish the number of assaults on gardaí each year and seek a breakdown of the nature of injuries caused.

Mr O’Neill said Garda management claimed 631 gardaí were injured while on duty in 2015, but described the findings as “massively under-reported”.

He said all frontline gardaí should have Tasers to protect themselves.

“We know it’s a dangerous job, a risky job, but we’re looking for protection from the State.”

GRA deputy president James Mulligan said assaults on members of the public were put on the Garda Pulse system under the victims’ charter.

The injured party is contacted on a regular basis to see how they feel and are given an update on how their case is proceeding.

He said that charter doesn’t apply to gardaí attacked while on duty. “Surely we’re entitled to the same treatment as any other member of the public,” said Mr Mulligan.

The GRA’s annual conference, which gets underway in Salthill, Co Galway, today and will be attended by 152 delegates, will also hear calls for all frontline gardaí to be given counter-terrorism training.

Mr O’Neill said there is no major emergency plan in place in the event of a terrorist strike.

He said frontline gardaí need to know how to react on the ground.

Delegates will discuss a motion which calls on Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to ensure a special budget is created to develop twice-yearly courses in counter-terrorism.

Mr O’Neill said the GRA couldn’t comment on the controversy surrounding claims that breathalyser tests were widely exaggerated by the gardaí.

He said frontline gardaí weren’t privy to the figures as they were in the hands of Garda management.

An investigation is being conducted by a Garda assistant commissioner and the GRA hadn’t been asked to take part, said Mr O’Neill, adding that the statistics were a matter for Garda management and therefore “there can’t be a collective responsibility”.