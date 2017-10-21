Gardaí urge ex-partners to come forward over murder

Gardaí are appealing to people who were in relationships with members of a local IRA gang behind the savage murder of Paul Quinn 10 years ago to finally come forward.

Despite a massive cross-border investigation resulting in 23 arrests — 14 in the South and nine in the North — detectives have not gathered sufficient evidence to secure charges for the fatal beating of the 21-year-old.

Mr Quinn, from Cullyhanna, Antrim, was lured to farm sheds at Castleblaney, Co Monaghan, on October 20, 2007, where he was set upon by a gang of up to 10 masked men and left to die.

The men used iron bars and cudgels with nails protruding, subjecting the defenceless man to a sustained beating for 10-15 minutes, breaking every bone in his body.

The Independent Monitoring Commission concluded in April 2008 that people “associated with the PIRA at a local level” carried out the attack and that some of those involved exercised “considerable local influence”.

In a joint appeal with Crimestoppers, which is offering a reward for information, gardaí issued a fresh appeal on what is the 10th anniversary of the murder.

Det Insp James O’Leary said they had taken more than 700 statements and carried out 23 arrests in relation to the murder. He said they were looking for people who they knew had “relevant and pertinent” information, who had not yet come forward, to do so.

“Things that might have prevented them in the past to come forward may not exist anymore,” he said. “Over time, relationships can break down, marriages can break up, and there can even be animosity between people who were formerly very close. We would ask them to help our investigation.”

He said people can be “unburdened and relieved” after passing on such information.

He said these people would have been close to a core group of eight to 10 people who carried out the attack and a wider group of people working as various spotters.

These are in addition to senior IRA men who gave the green light for what was a planned assault, which involved luring two associates of Mr Quinn to the farmhouse and forcing one of them to ring him and get him to the shed on the pretence of cleaning it out.

“A group of eight to 10 men were waiting with sticks, iron bars, various cudgels, and items with nails protruding and they set upon him,” said Det Insp O’Leary.

“He suffered a sustained beating for 10-15 minutes. It was a particularly horrific and brutal attack.”

He said they suspected the beating was linked to two altercations Mr Quinn had with two individuals in the Cullyhanna and Crossmaglen areas.

He stressed that these were “personal rows” between young men and not about criminality.

Det Insp O’Leary said the Garda focus was not on the paramilitary associations or otherwise of the suspects — but on solving the crime.

“The focus of our investigation is not on affiliations they may or may not have to any organisation — that is secondary to gathering evidence for the murder.”

He said his heart went out to Paul Quinn’s parents, Breege and Stephen. “They are the most decent people you could hope to meet,” he said.

He asked people to ring Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190 or Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.