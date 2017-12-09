Gardaí trial apps designed to keep them out on the beat

A group of 50 gardaí commenced their shifts yesterday for a six-month test period which is likely to lead to a sea change in policing in the coming years.

Armed with mobile phones with special apps, the plan is to keep gardaí out on the beat, and away from their stations for most of their working hours.

The gardaí involved are based in the Limerick division which was designated to pilot test a new Active Mobility Strategy widely used in the US and UK.

Tim Willoughby, head of digital services and innovation at garda headquarters, has been working on the project for over a year with Chief Supt David Sheahan of the Limerick division.

Mr Willoughby said: “The 50 gardaí will have so much functionality on their app devices they won’t have to go back to their station to deal with issues they encounter.

“The station, in the person of the gardaí with the app, is now mobile. It is all aimed at gardaí being more accessible and they will be more visible as they won’t be spending much time in a station.

"Our plan down the road is that everybody in the force will have some form of mobile data station through the app.”

The Active Mobility Strategy also deploys two specially adapted active patrol cars to the Limerick division.

Chief Supt Sheahan said: “This has the potential for huge change. Last year, in this division, we had up to 45,000 ‘look up’ calls from gardaí out on duty.

"These were calls to the communications room to check out car reg numbers. To check out a reg number could take anything from one to 10 minutes.

"But, now, the 50 gardaí with these apps will be able to do these checks on the spot themselves. We reckon the time saved would be equal to having one extra garda full time on duty 24/7.”

He also said the two new Active patrol cars fitted with the app have huge potential, particularly in rural areas.

“It should have a serious impact in rural areas and also the garda communication with the community.

“If there is a crime scene in an isolated rural area, the Active patrol car with all the key network system installed in it can be set up at the scene and it will provide all the benefits of the technology in a station, in a mobile setting,” he said.

“In the Limerick Division, at present, we have five rural stations which do not have a network because of the difficulty of getting connectivity.

"It might be more cost effective to have an Active car look after these stations when the need arises, instead of putting in fibre connectivity.”