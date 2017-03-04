Gardaí to send file on suspected gang rape of teen girl

Gardaí are planning to submit a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the coming days in relation to a suspected gang rape on a 17-year-old girl.

The alleged attack involved five male youths, aged between 17 and 20.

The suspects are understood not to have any convictions and were not previously known to gardaí.

The alleged assault took place last December in a town in the Midlands.

Following a lengthy investigation and gathering of forensic and other evidence, investigating gardaí arrested the five suspects on Wednesday last.

It is thought the girl was socialising with friends on the night but may have got separated from them.

A car pulled up and she was offered a lift. It is understood the girl was acquainted with one of the occupants.

The car was driven to a location where the alleged attack occurred, believed to have been inside the vehicle.

At some stage, the girl was in a position to raise the alarm and she received medical attention.

A major investigation was put in place.

Detectives gathered evidence, including any CCTV footage that may have captured the car or the girl.

Senior gardaí then made the decision to arrest the five suspects, who are thought to be all locals. One of them is aged 17, two are aged 19 and a further two are aged 20.

The five suspects were interviewed at different garda stations and questioned about the night of the incident. They were released without charge and detectives have been studying their statements.

Meanwhile, the most recent figures show the number of sexual offences reported to gardaí rose by 7% — from 2,294 to the year ending September 2015 to 2,446 to year ending September 2016.

Last January, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the rate of reporting sexual violence could be as low as 8%.