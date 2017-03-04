Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí to send file on suspected gang rape of teen girl

Saturday, March 04, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí are planning to submit a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the coming days in relation to a suspected gang rape on a 17-year-old girl.

The alleged attack involved five male youths, aged between 17 and 20.

The suspects are understood not to have any convictions and were not previously known to gardaí.

The alleged assault took place last December in a town in the Midlands.

Following a lengthy investigation and gathering of forensic and other evidence, investigating gardaí arrested the five suspects on Wednesday last.

It is thought the girl was socialising with friends on the night but may have got separated from them.

A car pulled up and she was offered a lift. It is understood the girl was acquainted with one of the occupants.

The car was driven to a location where the alleged attack occurred, believed to have been inside the vehicle.

At some stage, the girl was in a position to raise the alarm and she received medical attention.

A major investigation was put in place.

Detectives gathered evidence, including any CCTV footage that may have captured the car or the girl.

Senior gardaí then made the decision to arrest the five suspects, who are thought to be all locals. One of them is aged 17, two are aged 19 and a further two are aged 20.

The five suspects were interviewed at different garda stations and questioned about the night of the incident. They were released without charge and detectives have been studying their statements.

Meanwhile, the most recent figures show the number of sexual offences reported to gardaí rose by 7% — from 2,294 to the year ending September 2015 to 2,446 to year ending September 2016.

Last January, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the rate of reporting sexual violence could be as low as 8%.

  • National rape crisis helpline: 1800 77 88 88.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kenny under pressure to apologise for Shatter sacking

Solving water row may take months

Suspected gang leader has assets frozen

Demanding the truth and answers: ‘Significant quantities’ of child remains confirmed at Tuam site


Breaking Stories

Flood defences put up in Mallow as yellow weather warning is issued for the weekend

Talks to attempt to resolve the Bus Eireann dispute are due to take place on Monday

Three arrests made after €22k worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Missing 16-year-old found safe and well

Lifestyle

Facing up to the big questions at the Cork French Film Festival

You get back more than you give when you volunteer

Ask Audrey: My wife is after getting a new job online, as a MILF

Facing fertility at 40 and what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

    • 2
    • 15
    • 19
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 