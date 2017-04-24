Gardaí to seek more terrorism training

Frontline gardaí are to demand more training to counter the threat of global terrorism and the firepower of organised crime gangs.

These will be some of the ‘big ticket issues,’ along with the acceleration of pay restoration, which will be discussed at the annual Garda Representative Association (GRA) conference which gets underway in Salthill, Co Galway tomorrow.

Last week’s Islamic State terrorist attack in France, which claimed the life of one policeman and left two others seriously wounded, is bound to heighten debate around a motion which is being put to the conference by GRA delegates from the Donegal and Cavan/Monaghan garda divisions.

They will be seeking backing for a motion calling on the Garda Commissioner to ‘provide continuous professional development training including counter-terrorism’ to all frontline members of the force ‘at least twice a year.’

They are also demanding that a national budget be ringfenced for such purposes.

The Cavan/Monaghan division GRA representatives are seeking backing for a motion calling on the commissioner to provide facilities for firearms training “to incorporate an updated and comprehensive tactical training course on firearms bearing in mind the current levels of gangland criminal activity”.

The conference will hear calls to have more gardaí drafted into rural areas which are being plagued by gangs of burglars and that frontline gardaí get a 39-hour week, which is standard throughout the public service.

GRA delegates, which represents more than 10,400 frontline gardaí, will also debate a proposal to seek compensation for the effects of shift work, which numerous studies have shown are “a key component in a diminished quality of life”.

GRA president Ciarán O’Neill will state in his conference address that the organisation will seek to accelerate pay and allowances restoration to pre-recession levels.

Delegates will debate a motion that in future pay negotiations a substantial increase in night allowance payment be given to gardaí working between the hours of 2am and 8am.

The GRA president will say An Garda Síochána has been rocked by further recent allegations and perceived crises.

Garda O’Neill will say the corporate reputation of the force has been damaged and his members are “on the receiving end of negative commentary directed at the organisation”.

He will also say it is hoped the new Policing Authority will take the necessary measures to improve selection and promotion opportunities for his members “and remove political intervention in policing” as An Garda Síochána “is too often used as a political football by government and opposition parties”.

The GRA will also demand that a survey be carried out by an independent body into the optimum number of police required to protect the country, amid fears that there are not enough gardaí on the ground, especially in rural areas.