Gardaí seek witnesses as motorist dies in Cork crash

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man in his 40s died in a car crash in East Cork.

They believe the single-vehicle incident on a cul de sac which leads to a popular beach east of Garryvoe happened early yesterday morning. A passer-by raised the alarm around 9.45am after discovering the crashed car on the road which leads to a car park at Ballywilling strand.

It is understood the car struck a wall. The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were removed to Cork University Hospital where an autopsy will take place.

Gardaí sealed off the area for a forensic examination by collision investigators and were last night trying to establish the victim’s movements before the accident.

The coastal stretch of Ballycotton Bay is popular with walkers and anglers, and visitors would have been in the area yesterday for the Ballycotton 10 road race.

Midleton gardaí appealed for anyone who may have seen the car driving between Ladysbridge and the beach to contact them.

This fatality brought to seven the number of people to die on Irish roads since the start of the month, and to 33 the number of fatalities on the roads since the start of the year — two more than the same period last year.