Gardaí seek to ban youths from roaming estates

Cork City Council and community gardaí from Mayfield applied for excluding orders that would effectively ban named youths — one as young as 12 — from roaming through housing estates in the Mayfield area of the city.

Garda Alison O’Flynn and Garda Pat Costello appeared before Cork District Court yesterday with Cork City Council solicitor James O’Mahony to apply for excluding orders against six individuals.

One of them was 12 years old, another was 13, and three were a few years older.

Solicitors, Frank Buttimer, Tom Coughlan, Shane Collins-Daly, and Joseph Cuddigan, complained that proper notice needed to be given to the parties against whom the orders were sought.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin granted free legal aid for all parties and said the taxpayer would be paying for their representation. The applicant’s evidence is to be sent to the respondents.

Mr Coughlan, on behalf of one of the youths, said: “Every citizen of a place has a right to walk through every estate.”

Mr O’Mahony said on behalf of Cork City Council, “They have a right to go where they wish but people have a right to live in their homes without being assaulted or living in fear… These individuals have a history of serious antisocial behaviour.”

Mr Collins-Daly said: “He is throwing out allegations with no foundation.”

Mr O’Mahony said gardaí from the area were present to give evidence in each case.

Judge Ní Chondúin said she would deal with the cases on June 30.

As well as the five youths, there was one middle-aged man against whom an excluding order was sought in respect of staying away from one particular house.