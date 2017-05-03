Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí saw drunk man ‘hanging on to roof’ of taxi

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe, Mid-West Correspondent

A drunk fisherman caught himself a free ride into Garda custody by clinging to the roof of a taxi, a court has heard.

A Garda patrol car observed a taxi driving from Glentworth St onto Henry St in the early hours of July 4 with Darren O’Loughlin “hanging on to the roof” of the cab.

O’Loughlin, aged 21, with an address in Moyross and who works on trawlers out of Kinsale, damaged the taxi roof plate after he knocked it to the ground.

When gardaí saw the taxi, they activated their flashing lights and siren. As the taxi stopped outside Henry Street Garda Station, O’Loughlin jumped off the roof and was immediately arrested. Limerick District Court was told he was intoxicated and aggressive.

Darach McCarthy, defending, said O’Loughlin had four young children and was drunk when he jumped on to the taxi’s roof.

He had argued with his partner, who flagged down the taxi to take her home.

In court yesterday, O’Loughlin pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour; criminal damage; being intoxicated to such an extent as to pose a danger to himself and others; being intoxicated in a public place; and failing to give his name and address to gardaí.

O’Loughlin was remanded on €300 bail. Sentencing was adjourned to July 26.

