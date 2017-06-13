Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí refuse to clarify tax status

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Senior gardaí have refused to say if five secret bank accounts linked to the Garda college financial scandal are tax-compliant — two weeks after being ordered to clarify the issue.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan is due before the PAC next week.

The stalemate has been outlined in a letter to the Dáil public accounts committee in which gardaí admitted the Revenue Commissioner is still examining the accounts amid concerns they do not comply with the law.

In a 10-hour meeting with civilian Garda management two weeks ago, PAC chairman and Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming told officers to clarify whether the five accounts holding hundreds of thousands of euro were tax- compliant.

After Garda chief administrative officer Joe Nugent said the controversy was “the subject of discussions with Revenue” and declined to comment further, officers were given 24 hours to clarify whether the accounts had ignored the law.

Despite the deadline, gardaí delayed providing any answer for a week, with a short letter from Mr Nugent sent to the PAC last Friday claiming they cannot answer the question as the Revenue investigation is under way.

“An unprompted disclosure was made to the Revenue Commissioners which covered five tax reference numbers as follows: An Garda Síochána; the Garda college sportsfield company; the Garda college restaurant; the Garda college shop; and the Garda college bar,” stated the letter.

“As correspondence with the Revenue Commissioners is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further on compliance until this process has concluded.”

The issue is likely to be raised at a PAC meeting with senior garda management and civilian officers tomorrow before Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan’s appearance next week with officials from the Department of Justice and the Policing Authority.

Among other issues that must be addressed are when Ms O’Sullivan first knew of concerns; claims large quantities of cheques were given to gardaí for unvouched expenses, including trips to Australia; and whether some funds were transferred to an account controlled by a former senior Garda officer.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cabinet to mull laws on online bugging

New Garda IT system for suspect fiscal deals

Garda HR boss quits police ethics committee in row over ‘crime’ letter

Páirc strife: Delay could cost local economy up to €25m


Breaking Stories

PSNI find large quantity of ammunition in West Belfast search

Three teenagers hospitalised after shooting incident in Ballymun

Finance Minister hopes his successor will spend more on essential infrastructure

Michael Noonan announces expected sale price of AIB shares

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Never too early to make children savvy savers

Three dads discuss how almost losing a child impacted them as fathers

Julia Stiles the undoubted star of Riviera - the thriller created by three Irish men

Donal Skehan is bringing us some one-pot wonders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 10, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 