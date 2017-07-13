Gardaí question woman on killing of three-year-old boy

Gardaí were last night expected to further extend the detention of a woman arrested in connection with the murder of a toddler at an apartment complex in south Dublin last Monday.

It is expected to be later today before senior officers make a decision to consult with the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to whether or not to charge the woman.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of killing three-year-old Omar Omran.

The little boy died after being stabbed to death and is thought to have suffered multiple knife wounds.

His mother, Maha Al-Adheem, who had also suffered knife wounds, rang 999, seeking medical help for her son.

When paramedics arrived at her apartment in the Riverside complex on Poddle Park, Kimmage, they could not get in. They alerted gardaí, who forced entry. They found Omar in the bedroom, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Al-Adheem, thought to be from Iran or Iraq, was taken to St James’s Hospital with serious knife wounds.

The 42-year-old, a medical doctor, has lived at the apartment for around five years and is separated from the boy’s father.

He was contacted by gardaí late on Monday and was told what had happened.

Ms Al-Adheem underwent surgery, but was declared out of medical danger on Tuesday. It is thought she voluntarily sought assistance from psychiatric staff at the hospital.

A knife was found at the scene and removed by the Garda Technical Bureau for DNA and fingerprint examination.

Detectives at Crumlin Garda Station arrested a woman at 9.45am yesterday. She was brought back to the station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It allows for a maximum detention period of 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks.

The initial detention period of six hours was extended at 3.45pm for a further six hours and was due to expire by 9.45pm.

It was expected that detectives would seek a further 12-hour extension, subject to a request from the suspect for a break to sleep.

This would stop the detention period between midnight and 8am, allowing for the detention to run until 5.45pm today.

Sources said detectives would want to interview the woman at length, put all matters to her, show her all relevant exhibits and review her statements before making a decision to contact the DPP.

They said detectives will want to have the results of DNA and fingerprint tests from the knife well before they finish questioning.