Gardaí question man in London terror probe

Garda security services are consulting with London police on an Islamist terrorism investigation after the arrest of an Algerian man in Dublin in relation to fraudulent identification documents.

The Metropolitan Police Service sought the assistance of gardaí when, during an international terror investigation, they uncovered suspect documentation with the details of an individual purporting to live in Ireland.

The Garda Counter Terrorism International unit raided three properties at 7am yesterday — two on the southside of Dublin and one in Drumcondra, north Dublin, where they arrested a man.

A Garda statement said the arrest was in relation to the “possession of fraudulent documentation” and that the man was questioned under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorism Offences) Act 2015.

While this section relates to training for terrorism, it is thought that the Algerian national, aged in his mid-40s, was questioned about facilitating training by providing false documentation.

The suspect was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and can be held for a maximum of 24 hours.

The Irish Examiner understands the London Met gathered the identification documents from searches in Greece during an international investigation into Islamist terrorism.

The London Met SO15 — known as Counter Terrorism Command — sought out the assistance of the Garda Security and Intelligence Section at Garda Headquarters.

Counter Terrorism International, a dedicated part of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), carried out the searches.

It is understood that no fraudulent documentation has been located yet from the searches here, but gardaí say that boxes of material were removed by detectives.

Digital devices, including mobile phones, are also being checked.

Senior officers at the SDU and S&I were in contact with their counterparts in SO15 throughout yesterday.

Sources said there was no information so far that this investigation was linked to the recent terror attacks in London.

Moroccan Rachid Redouane, one of the three terrorists that killed eight people in the London Bridge and Borough Market attack last June, lived in Ireland for periods and married his British wife in Dublin.

Two other Moroccans were questioned by the CTI after in relation to the fraudulent use of Redouane’s PPSN, but no wider link to terrorism was found.

The London Met told the Irish Examiner: “We are aware of today’s arrest and are liaising with Garda. We are unable to discuss further for operational reasons.”