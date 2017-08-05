Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí pursue further charges against rape accused

Saturday, August 05, 2017
Tom Tuite

Gardaí are looking to have further charges brought against a 24-year-old man accused of rape and false imprisonment of a Spanish student in Dublin, a court has heard.

The young woman, aged 18, who had just come to Ireland in recent months to live with a host family had been in Dublin on July 15 when she was allegedly brought to waste-ground in the city’s southside and raped.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with rape, false imprisonment and threat to kill or cause serious harm to the woman at the Irish Glass Bottle site, in Ringsend in south Dublin.

The man, who was described by his lawyer as having a significant history of mental problems, made no bail application at his first hearing on July 21 last.

At that hearing Det Garda Bryan Hunt had said in evidence that when the man was charged, “He was cautioned after each charge and made no reply to each charge.”

“The Director of Public Prosecution [DPP] has directed trial on indictment on all three matters,” Det Garda Hunt had also said.

The accused faced his third hearing yesterday when he appeared before Judge Kathryn Hutton at Cloverhill District Court.

Det Garda Hunt asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks, “for further charges” and he added that a file is to be submitted to the DPP.

Defence barrister Aoife O’Halloran took instructions from her client in court and then told the judge that there was consent to the four-week adjournment.

The man, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke once during the hearing to confirm that he wanted to appear in person rather than via-videolink at his next hearing.

Judge Hutton was told that the man “is in custody by consent”.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Courts

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

IT supplier knew about error in 2016, says HSE

Cork council plan would see €16m in taxes relinquished

‘I feel I left him down’, says Tom Crean’s granddaughter

Severe weather warnings issued at holiday hotspots


Breaking Stories

No jackpot winner so Euromillions jackpot heads to €28m

Soaring temperatures prompt warning to travellers heading to parts of Europe

Weeping father tells jury he hit Jason Corbett because he feared for his and daughter's life

Charity ’disturbed’ as new figures show 2895 children recorded as homeless in June

Lifestyle

Review: Lana Del Rey - Lust For Life: 'For the first time she seems at ease in her stardom'

Touching displays now a thing of the past

Irish nurse finds her calling helping terminally ill children find a peaceful ending

Jimmy's Hall takes its first steps on the big stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 12
    • 20
    • 23
    • 25
    • 41
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 