Gardaí pursue further charges against rape accused

Gardaí are looking to have further charges brought against a 24-year-old man accused of rape and false imprisonment of a Spanish student in Dublin, a court has heard.

The young woman, aged 18, who had just come to Ireland in recent months to live with a host family had been in Dublin on July 15 when she was allegedly brought to waste-ground in the city’s southside and raped.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with rape, false imprisonment and threat to kill or cause serious harm to the woman at the Irish Glass Bottle site, in Ringsend in south Dublin.

The man, who was described by his lawyer as having a significant history of mental problems, made no bail application at his first hearing on July 21 last.

At that hearing Det Garda Bryan Hunt had said in evidence that when the man was charged, “He was cautioned after each charge and made no reply to each charge.”

“The Director of Public Prosecution [DPP] has directed trial on indictment on all three matters,” Det Garda Hunt had also said.

The accused faced his third hearing yesterday when he appeared before Judge Kathryn Hutton at Cloverhill District Court.

Det Garda Hunt asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks, “for further charges” and he added that a file is to be submitted to the DPP.

Defence barrister Aoife O’Halloran took instructions from her client in court and then told the judge that there was consent to the four-week adjournment.

The man, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke once during the hearing to confirm that he wanted to appear in person rather than via-videolink at his next hearing.

Judge Hutton was told that the man “is in custody by consent”.