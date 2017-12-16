Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí probe suspicious death of elderly woman

Saturday, December 16, 2017
David Raleigh

Relatives of a pensioner found dead in her Limerick home yesterday were said to be “distressed and shocked” after gardaí confirmed they were treating her death as suspicious.

Gardaí sealed off Rose Hanrahan’s home at New Road, Thomondgate, and officers removed the 78-year old’s car from outside her house to a Garda lock-up where it will be forensically examined.

The widow was described by neighbours as a “pure angel”.

Friends said she had lived alone for the past five years following the death of her husband Mike, a former member of Limerick Civic Trust, which is responsible for conserving and preserving historic local landmarks.

Ms Hanrahan’s body was discovered by a relative in the front hall of her home at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Garda sources would not officially comment on speculation that signs of a break-in were discovered at the townhouse bungalow.

Officers from the Garda Technical Bureau were due to begin a detailed forensic examination of the interior and exterior of the house.

An autopsy, due to be carried out today by deputy State pathologist Michael Curtis, will determine the course of the Garda investigation into the widow’s death, gardaí said.

Dr Curtis was expected to carry out a preliminary examination of Ms Hanrahan’s body at the scene, prior to conducting a full autopsy to take place at University Hospital Limerick.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is leading the investigation, appealed for anyone with information which may help gardaí in their enquiries, to contact them in confidence.

Gardaí were also actively seeking any CCTV footage from nearby homes and businesses as part of their investigation.


