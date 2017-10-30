Gardaí probe motives for gangland murder

Detectives are investigating if the shooting dead of a gangland criminal at the weekend is linked to a local feud or was a revenge attack for a botched double murder last August.

However, Garda sources said the deceased, Jamie Tighe Ennis, had “no shortage of enemies” and that officers were keeping on open mind on possible motives for the murder.

The 24-year-old was shot dead on Moatview Avenue, Coolock, north Dublin, at 2.25am on Saturday.

He was walking home from a nearby pub with a group of friends when a gunman approached and shot him twice in the head, inflicting fatal injuries. He died at the scene.

Mr Tighe was from nearby Darndale, but had an address in Timbermill Apartments in Artane, a short distance away.

His killer escaped in a 00-reg black Audi A3, which was found partially burnt out in Finglas a short time later.

Gardaí have been trying to interview friends who were with the deceased at the time to get a description of the attacker.

Detectives said that the deceased had a history of involvement in “robberies and drugs” and had serious convictions, including for firearms.

Sources said he had been linked to two murders in the Coolock area and has been connected with the double murder in Ballymun back in August.

Innocent mother-of-six Antoinette Corbally and friend Clinton Shannon were shot dead in the botched attack, which was aimed at a local criminal.

“He had no shortage of enemies,” said one source, pointing out that he was a “gun for hire” who had been implicated in local murders and had been linked with the Ballymun murders.

“A lot of people wanted him dead,” said the source.

The deceased was also said to have been “mouthing off” in recent times that he was a target of the Kinahan cartel because he had refused to set up Hutch targets.

Mr Tighe had associations with both sides of the feud, but sources do not think his murder is linked to it.

In an appeal, Superintendent Gerard Donnelly of Coolock Garda Station asked for anyone who witnessed the shooting at Moatview Avenue to contact gardaí.

In addition, he appealed to anyone who saw a black Audi A3 either prior to the shooting or afterwards to come forward. The car’s registration was 00 OY 5067.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Dublin and Limerick are investigating separate stabbing incidents.

Two men were stabbed along Blessington St in Dublin’s north inner city early yesterday morning by a sole attacker. The wounds are described as not being life-threatening.

Early on Saturday morning, a male in his 30s was stabbed on Ballycummin Rd in Raheen, Limerick city. His condition was described as stable. Two men have been arrested.