Gardaí prepare book of evidence on alleged Cork cocaine lab

Gardaí have said they expect to have a book of evidence completed by next month in relation to an alleged cocaine extraction laboratory in Bantry in West Cork.

Insp Fergal Foley told Clonakilty District Court the case, in which four people face charges, could then be sent forward for trial.

William Gilsenan, of 2 Kilmahuddrick Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, his son Dean, with the same address , Seán McManus of 32 Burrowfield Road in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Molly Sloyan, of 4B Buenosaires, Benidorm in Alicante in Spain, each face two charges, under Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

It follows a Garda operation at a holiday home in Bantry in West Cork on November 26, 2017, when officers from the West Cork and Cork City Drug Units and the Garda Regional Support Unit conducted a search at Seascape, Dromleigh.

Previous court sittings had heard that bleached cocaine worth an estimated €70,000 was found at the property, with gardaí claiming there was an international dimension to the alleged drugs operation.

William Gilsenan had been previously been granted bail following a High Court application and yesterday the court in Clonakilty was told that Ms Sloyan has also been granted bail in the High Court but she has not yet taken it up.

Hannah Cahill, Junior Counsel for Ms Sloyan and Mr McManus, said Ms Sloyan consented to continuing remand, with consent to bail, until a sitting of Skibbereen District Court on February 13.

She said Mr McManus consented to continuing remand in custody to appear before the same court on February 13.

Ms Cahill said Mr McManus has a High Court application for bail pending, which may be heard next week once an affidavit is submitted.

Patrick Horan, solicitor for Dean Gilsenan, said his client consented to a two-week continuing remand in custody until the sitting of Skibbereen District Court on January 23 next.

Finbarr Murphy, solicitor for William Gilsenan, who has already been granted bail, said his client would also consent to appear before the court in Skibbereen on February 13.