Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí prepare book of evidence on alleged Cork cocaine lab

Wednesday, January 17, 2018
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Gardaí have said they expect to have a book of evidence completed by next month in relation to an alleged cocaine extraction laboratory in Bantry in West Cork.

Insp Fergal Foley told Clonakilty District Court the case, in which four people face charges, could then be sent forward for trial.

William Gilsenan, of 2 Kilmahuddrick Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, his son Dean, with the same address , Seán McManus of 32 Burrowfield Road in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Molly Sloyan, of 4B Buenosaires, Benidorm in Alicante in Spain, each face two charges, under Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

It follows a Garda operation at a holiday home in Bantry in West Cork on November 26, 2017, when officers from the West Cork and Cork City Drug Units and the Garda Regional Support Unit conducted a search at Seascape, Dromleigh.

Previous court sittings had heard that bleached cocaine worth an estimated €70,000 was found at the property, with gardaí claiming there was an international dimension to the alleged drugs operation.

William Gilsenan had been previously been granted bail following a High Court application and yesterday the court in Clonakilty was told that Ms Sloyan has also been granted bail in the High Court but she has not yet taken it up.

Hannah Cahill, Junior Counsel for Ms Sloyan and Mr McManus, said Ms Sloyan consented to continuing remand, with consent to bail, until a sitting of Skibbereen District Court on February 13.

She said Mr McManus consented to continuing remand in custody to appear before the same court on February 13.

Ms Cahill said Mr McManus has a High Court application for bail pending, which may be heard next week once an affidavit is submitted.

Patrick Horan, solicitor for Dean Gilsenan, said his client consented to a two-week continuing remand in custody until the sitting of Skibbereen District Court on January 23 next.

Finbarr Murphy, solicitor for William Gilsenan, who has already been granted bail, said his client would also consent to appear before the court in Skibbereen on February 13.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

BantryCork

Related Articles

Liverpool roll out the Red carpet for super fan Richy

€900k for family of cyclist killed after he was struck by car

Community project in Cork unites generations in melody

Revenue seeking ‘pound of flesh’ in cigarette duty case

More in this Section

Kerry Babies: 34 years on, an apology for Joanne

Voter backlash prompts Government rethink on property tax

Most in Dublin can’t buy a one-bed home

Girls: Easier ways to gain points than higher-level maths


Breaking Stories

Leo Varadkar rejects claims of failed leadership by refusing to share view on abortion

Dublin Zoo monkeys staged daring escape during Storm Ophelia

Gardaí seize two loaded handguns in Dublin

Asylum seekers waiting nine months for decision on status to be alllowed to work

Lifestyle

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

What to expect from Call The Midwife

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 13, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »