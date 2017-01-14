Gardaí had to wrestle teen who ‘kicked off’

Gardaí had to wrestle with a teenager on the couch of his family home when he became aggressive and obstructive towards them while wielding a glass ashtray.

Insp Gary McPolin outlined the case at a juvenile sitting of Cork District Court yesterday.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing gardaí in the course of their duty.

While the incident occurred on private property gardaí had been invited in by the boy’s mother.

Insp McPolin said the incident occurred five minutes before midnight on May 11, 2016. Gardaí were called to the home where they found the accused standing in the doorway.

“He appeared to be very bothered. He stood firm in the doorway. His mother came out and said he had kicked off earlier and the family were afraid of him. He went into a room and came out with a glass in his hand. Gardaí forced him on to the couch where he became violent and kicked out. He was very intoxicated. He had some intoxicant consumed. He had to be handcuffed and taken to the (neighbouring) Garda station.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the glass referred to was an ashtray and the teenager’s mother got it from him before the scuffle.

The accused is serving a term of detention for another crime and is due for release next month.

Judge Con O’Leary put him on a bond to keep the directions of the probation service for nine months after his release.