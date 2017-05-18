Gardaí chased Dublin thief on Mallow railway platform

Gardaí chased a Dublin man down the platform of Mallow railway station and caught him with over €10,000 in stolen cash and thousands of euro worth of jewellery stuffed into his socks and pockets.

Detective Garda Michelle Roche testified yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that 13 burglaries had taken place at houses throughout Co Kerry.

Gardaí were investigating these burglaries and became aware of the presence of the accused in the Mallow area and notified local gardaí.

Det Garda Roche said gardaí arrived at the railway station in Mallow and saw William Cawley.

“He was on the platform for the Dublin train which was due to depart. He began running and attempted to flee,” Det Garda Roche said.

However, gardaí nabbed him shortly before 4pm that day. He gave gardaí two different names and eventually gave his name as William Cawley. When searched he was found to have a large quantity of jewellery, €10,340 in cash, and £1,579 in sterling.

“The jewellery found in his possession was identified as belonging to nine of the injured parties whose homes were burgled between December 4 and 6, 2012,” the detective said.

Judge Gerard O’Brien wanted to know why it had taken so long for the case to come before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Det Garda Roche said the accused got bail in the High Court and absconded to England where he got two jail sentences in different parts of the UK for burglary-related crimes. Now living in Luton, he was arrested under a European arrest warrant at Heathrow Airport and brought back to Cork for this case.

Defence barrister David Fleming said the accused had been in custody on the charge of possessing stolen property since March 10 and asked Judge O’Brien to take that into consideration.

The judge backdated a sentence of three and a half years to that date and suspended the last 18 months.

Judge O’Brien said the handling charge arose out 13 burglaries in Kerry and he said that such crimes caused deep distress, particularly for elderly people and those living in remote areas.