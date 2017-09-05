Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí called to manage risk at troubled children residential centre

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

A report into a residential centre for troubled children has found that gardaí were sometimes called “as a method of managing risk”.

The inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) into the unnamed centre in the south of the country found that, in some incidents, staff had been assaulted and children had been arrested. Data returned to Hiqa showed that gardaí were called to the campus 10 times since the last inspection “to support the management of behaviour”.

It also found that staff on the campus were not able to ensure safe use of mobile phones for all young people. In some cases, phones were monitored and removed when unsuitable content was accessed, but in other cases staff were unable to monitor phones even though there were fears as to what content was being viewed.

The report found the centre was non-compliant in eight of the 10 standards assessed and was majorly non-compliant on management and staffing. It did acknowledge some significant improvements since previous reports, but during the inspection, Tusla monitoring officers told inspectors that in their view, the centre was not fit for purpose.

The residential service provided care for up to 15 boys aged 12 to 16 years on admission. At the time of the inspection, six children were staying in the campus while another child was at home. A strategic review of its operations was ongoing and Tusla had stopped admitting children to the campus in September 2016.

There had been 576 significant event notifications for seven children who were identified as engaging in risk behaviour in the period since the previous inspection. It found that three of the seven children living in the campus were not suitably placed. Since the last inspection, there had been 118 episodes of ‘missing from care’, 25 incidents of children ‘absent’, and seven incidents of children ‘absent at risk’.

According to the report, communication between the management team and staff continued to require improvement, systems to manage the finances were not always effective, information governance arrangements were not robust — including some data protection breaches, and risk management systems were not effective. Hiqa issued an action plan and Tusla said that greater efforts would be made, noting that “regrettably there are a number of areas that haven’t progressed as quickly as scheduled”.

Tusla said a service development oversight group has been established by the Chief Operations Officer and will continue to meet monthly for an initial six-month period.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

County seeks legal advice on city limits

Small tax cuts on the cards

Siptu demands Celtic Tiger-era buildings are assessed to prevent an Irish Grenfell Tower tragedy

Commissioner faces renewed pressure after holiday


Breaking Stories

Pressure on North health service ’could force move by Westminster’

Man arrested in connection wuth Coolock Village fire

Gardaí release man being quizzed in connection with Louth double murder

This county had its wettest summer day in 62 years, new figures show

Lifestyle

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 