Gardaí call to homes in Fiona Sinnott inquiry

Gardaí have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the south of Wexford in relation to one of Ireland’s missing women, Fiona Sinnott.

The mother of one disappeared on February 8, 1998. In 2005, her case was escalated from a missing person investigation to one of murder.

The home she was living in at the time, in Ballyhitt, Co Wexford, recently underwent a forensic examination.

It is also understood that gardaí have been contacting people who previously lived in the area and have since moved to other locations.

The Irish Examiner asked An Garda Síochána to comment on the latest enquiries and if the forensic examination had yielded any results yet.

“An Garda Síochána are involved in an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott,” a spokesperson said.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed and liaises directly with the family. Any information which comes into the possession of An Garda Síochána will be immediately actioned.”

Retired garda detective Alan Bailey, who was the national co-ordinator for the special missing person taskforce ‘Operation Trace’, worked on Fiona’s case for 13 years.

He believes it is the most solvable of all missing person cases in Ireland.

“Notwithstanding the fact that there have been no developments, I would still consider it eminently solvable,” the retired detective told the Irish Examiner. “It is the most solvable of all of the ‘Operation Trace’ cases.”

Fiona had been out socialising with friends at Butler’s Pub in Broadway, Wexford, on the night of her disappearance.

According to gardaí she left the pub at approximately midnight.

This was the last confirmed sighting of Fiona.

At the time of her disappearance, she was looking forward to the upcoming first birthday of her daughter as well as her sister Diane’s 21st birthday.

Gardaí recently renewed their appeal in relation to her case, citing specific people whom they wish to speak to.

“A motorist saw a male and a female on the roadway near Kisha Cross, Broadway, Co Wexford, on February 8, 1998, at around midnight,” states the appeal.

“There were two males in their late teens or early 20s in close proximity.

“None of these four people has ever come forward and gardaí are anxious to trace them, or anyone who was in the vicinity who did not, or could not come forward at the time.”

Contact Wexford Garda station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda station.