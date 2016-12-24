Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí believe abandoned car was used in Aidan O’Driscoll murder

Saturday, December 24, 2016
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí believe they have located another one of the getaway cars used by the killers of former dissident republican leader Aidan O’Driscoll.

They confirmed yesterday that a burnt-out car found in a ravine near Rylane, 30km north-west of Cork City, is being examined.

Supt Mick Comyns said they are awaiting the outcome of forensic tests on the car and are hoping the identification of the engine and chassis numbers will yield more details. But he confirmed it is an Opel Astra — one of the types of car used by the killers to make their getaway from Monard, Lower Killeens, after the killing.

Mr O’Driscoll was shot four times as he walked along the Old Commons Rd in Blackpool just before 5pm on December 7. The killers fled on foot, and made off in a silver grey Nissan Almera which was found burned out a short distance away. They were picked up in a white Vauxhall Astra estate van which was found burned out in Monar about 8km away.

Gardaí believe members of the gang left this area in a red Opel Astra car.

  • Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who saw a black Toyota Avensis between 2pm and 5pm in the Blackpool area or Killeens on the same day to contact them.
  • Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Anglesea Street on (021) 4522000.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Aidan ODriscoll

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Funeral of Aidan O’Driscoll hears of the ‘futility of violence’

Fiancée of slain ex-dissident leader ‘turned his life around’

Gardaí investigating shooting down of ex-Real IRA boss make appeal for dash cam footage

Battle for control may have sparked Cork murder; Gardaí appeal for help to trace getaway route

More in this Section

Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

HSE seeks AG’s opinion on publication of ‘Grace’ reports

More bloodshed feared after feud death

Enda Kenny risks Fine Gael row over third term in power


Breaking Stories

Man arrested in connection with paramilitary-style shooting of teenage boy in Belfast

Taoiseach defends Government record on combating homelessness

Ceremony to remember those who lost their lives at sea

Ferry travel disrupted for families returning home for Christmas

Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 