Gardaí believe abandoned car was used in Aidan O’Driscoll murder

Gardaí believe they have located another one of the getaway cars used by the killers of former dissident republican leader Aidan O’Driscoll.

They confirmed yesterday that a burnt-out car found in a ravine near Rylane, 30km north-west of Cork City, is being examined.

Supt Mick Comyns said they are awaiting the outcome of forensic tests on the car and are hoping the identification of the engine and chassis numbers will yield more details. But he confirmed it is an Opel Astra — one of the types of car used by the killers to make their getaway from Monard, Lower Killeens, after the killing.

Mr O’Driscoll was shot four times as he walked along the Old Commons Rd in Blackpool just before 5pm on December 7. The killers fled on foot, and made off in a silver grey Nissan Almera which was found burned out a short distance away. They were picked up in a white Vauxhall Astra estate van which was found burned out in Monar about 8km away.

Gardaí believe members of the gang left this area in a red Opel Astra car.