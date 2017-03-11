Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal Dublin hit and run

Saturday, March 11, 2017
Joe Leogue

Gardaí have appealed for a man in his 20s, a taxi driver, and a couple who were at the scene of a fatal hit and run to help them with their investigations.

Karl Robertson was knocked down while out jogging on Hazlewood Drive in Artane.

Karl Robertson, 28, was hit by a white Renault Megane van while out jogging on Hazlewood Drive, Artane, Dublin, at around 9.50pm on Wednesday.

Mr Robertson received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Thursday night.

The van was discovered burnt out at Beechlawn Grove, Coolock, close to Parnell’s GAA Club, a short time after the hit and run.

A 30-year-old man was yesterday assisting gardaí at Coolock Garda Station with their investigations into the incident.

Superintendent Gerard Donnelly yesterday appealed for help from members of the public who may have information in relation to the incident.

“I am most anxious to contact a 20-year-old, possibly not from Ireland, but who interacted with some of the people here who were assisting Karl at the scene,” Supt Donnelly said.

“That person indicated that he had witnessed the collision and I would ask him to come forward.

“There may have been a couple out walking here.

“I am also anxious to trace a taxi driver who picked up a man in his early 30s on Oscar Traynor Road shortly after 10pm, and he brought that fare to the Kilbarron Avenue area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any garda station.

