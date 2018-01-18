Garda station attack suspect arrested for being drunk in court

One of three people facing charges of alleged criminal damage to a Garda station was arrested in court for intoxication. He later said he had drunk a bottle of whiskey and taken anti-depressants.

Timothy McCarthy, with an address at Cousane Gap, Dunmanway, had been due in court, alongside his co-accused, Thomas Douglas, also of Cousane Gap, in relation to the incident at Dunmanway Garda Station in the early hours of December 17 last.

It is alleged the Garda station was attacked at 3.51am by two people wearing balaclavas and armed with a metal bar.

Both Mr McCarthy and Mr Douglas had been charged, in connection with the incident, at a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court, just before Christmas.

A 20-year-old woman, Celeste Moat, also with an address at Cousane Gap, was charged, on the same day, with the obstruction of gardaí at Cousane Gap on December 23.

All three were due in court, in Clonakilty, last Tuesday, but, following some disruption at the rear of the court room, Mr McCarthy was arrested. Ms Moat was also arrested and both were taken to Clonakilty Garda Station.

Charges against Mr McCarthy included being present in a public place while intoxicated and potentially endangering himself, or others, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994.

Ms Moat was charged with loitering in a public place and failing to heed an order to desist or leave an area.

In relation to the fresh charges, Sgt Philip O’Regan told Judge Mary Dorgan that when the charges were first put to Mr McCarthy, he offered no comment, but then said: “I have had a bottle of whiskey and seven Xanax tablets.”

His solicitor, Eamon Fleming, said his client had been prescribed anti-depressant medication by his GP before Christmas. He also said Mr McCarthy, aged 23, was making serious efforts to tackle his alcohol addiction.

Mr Fleming also said that Mr McCarthy had been complying with the bail conditions set by the court before Christmas, which included staying out of Dunmanway. The only condition he had failed to keep was to be of sober habits, which he had broken that morning in the courthouse.

The court heard that Mr McCarthy was staying at a hostel in Cork City, was adhering to a curfew, and was agreeing to signing on daily at a Garda station in Cork City.

He will continue to stay away from Dunmanway, unless for a pre-arranged trip to his doctor.

Judge Dorgan adjourned his case until February 6, for the new charges against Mr McCarthy, and he will return to court on March 6, regarding the charges dating from December.

Ms Moat will also appear on the same dates, regarding the same charges, with gardaí also asking that she show “decorum”, if gardaí have to visit her home.

The court also heard that Mr Douglas, aged 22, had complied with his bail conditions, as set down before Christmas, apart from signing on at a Garda station, which he had failed to do due to transport issues. That condition was dropped on Tuesday and he will also be back in court on March 6.