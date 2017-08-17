Home»Today's Stories

Garda road traffic enforcement ‘should be monitored’

Thursday, August 17, 2017
By Seán McCárthaigh
Irish Examiner Reporter

The head the Road Safety Authority has called for the introduction of a system to verify Garda enforcement of road traffic legislation.

RSA chairperson Liz O'Donnell.

RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell said she believed there should be an independent method of checking on the accuracy of Garda enforcement statistics.

It follows the controversy which emerged earlier this year when gardaí admitted that they had misrepresented the number of roadside breathalysers tests they had conducted over a five-year period.

Ms O’Donnell said the exaggeration by gardaí of the number of tests by almost one million between November 2011 and October 2016 was “very worrying”. Gardaí have been widely criticised for their ongoing failure to provide a full explanation for the inaccurate figures since they were revealed in March.

“The accurate reporting of statistics is necessary to inform road safety policies and credible enforcement management is an important partner in reducing fatal crashes and minimising criminal behaviour on the roads,” said Ms O’Donnell.

In the RSA’s latest annual report, Ms O’Donnell stressed that a visible garda presence was a key factor in changing the behaviour of road users.

The RSA chairperson said gardaí “at all levels” needed to prioritise roads policing.

She observed how the size of the Garda Traffic Corps had been reduced significantly from 1,200 in 2009 to 681 last year.

A total of 188 people lost their lives on roads in the Republic last year compared to 162 in 2015 — an annual increase of 16%. Ireland had the seventh lowest fatality rate in the EU last year – down from fifth in 2015.

The RSA has recommended that the number of gardaí dedicated to roads policing should be increased 10% annually to get back to pre-recession levels.

“This would ensure we have highly visible enforcement which acts as a real deterrent against law breaking on the roads,” said Ms McDonnell.

On new legislation proposed by Transport Minister Shane Ross to introduce a mandatory ban for all motorists caught over the legal alcohol limit, Ms O’Donnell said the penalties would reflect the seriousness of breaking life-saving drink driving laws.

She expressed hope that politicians would continue to find the courage to pass the legislation as they had in the past “by facing down narrow vested interests and those who claim stricter drink driving penalties will damage rural Ireland”.

“Rural Ireland faces many issues including transport, social inclusion and sustainable communities but the solution is not to be found by being soft on or condoning people who drink and drive,” Ms O’Donnell said.

The Road Safety Authority had also called for increased enforcement of rules banning the use of mobile phones while driving as studies show up to 30% of crashed are caused by driver distraction.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Road Safety Authority, Garda, Road Traffic, Traffic

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork City Hall rejection to extending city boundary ‘disappoints’ county mayor

Kevin Myers’ role at Limerick talk on free speech under fire

Job report sparks call for Garda Commissioner to resign

€32k raised for family of golf pro who passed away aged 37


Breaking Stories

No winner of Lotto jackpot

PSNI find suspected Dissident Republican arms dump

Government condemns white nationalism following violent rallies in US

LATEST: Mother-of-six and man killed in Ballymun shooting; thought to be feud-related

Lifestyle

Irish fans remember Elvis Presley 40 years after his death

How the Rose of Tralee captured public imagination from the start

Rose of Tralee is many a splendored thing

This new app will be a lifesaver for hayfever sufferers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 