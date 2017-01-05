Garda probe after college hit by €360k fraud

A Garda investigation is being carried out into a fraud at NUI Maynooth after the university reported it had been swindled out of more than €360,000.

Details of the crime which occurred in 2015 have only now emerged following publication of the university’s annual financial statement for the year ending September 2015. It reveals that the university suffered a loss of €362,811 as a result of the fraud which it claimed was perpetrated by a third party.

NUI Maynooth bosses reported the matter to gardaí as well as the Higher Education Authority and the comptroller and auditor general.

Details of the fraud and related documents have been passed over to members of the Garda Bureau of Fraud Investigation.

The president of NUI Maynooth, Professor Philip Nolan, said the university was taking steps to try and recover the money.

“The university has reviewed its control procedures since this incident and are confident that this should not re-occur,” said Prof Nolan.

NUI Maynooth did not respond to a request for comment.

The university also failed to provide any more information about the nature of the fraud.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the alleged fraud at NUI Maynooth was ongoing and that as a result was not in a position to provide any further detail on the case.