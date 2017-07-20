Home»Today's Stories

Garda hospitalised after drink-driver rammed car

Thursday, July 20, 2017
Liam Heylin

A garda had to be taken to hospital after a drink-driver rammed a Garda car in a head-on collision during his attempts to flee the scene.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term on the accused, Shane Hurley, aged 23, of 3 Brockelsby St, Blackpool, Cork.

Judge Kelleher said this was a serious matter which left a guard injured and there had to be a jail term.

Insp Brian O’Donovan said: “On August 13, 2016, at 11.25pm, gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda Station were on patrol at Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and they received a report of a car being driven dangerously.

“Gardaí exited the area on to Kilmore Road and immediately observed a black Honda Civic travelling at speed towards them.

“The vehicle came straight towards the garda vehicle and collided head-on with it.

“Shane Hurley alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene. Gardaí gave chase and apprehended the accused 200 metres away.

“He had 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.”

Garda Kieran O’Donovan was taken to hospital after the ramming incident.

In two separate incidents, Hurley was found with pepper spray and a knife in his car.

The five-month sentence covered all offences.

