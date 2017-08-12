Garda figures indicate rise in range of crimes

There has been a significant increase in a range of crimes recorded by gardaí in the last year, including assaults, property crime, and public order offences.

While the number of recorded sexual offences remain unchanged nationally, there has been a sharp rise in the southern and eastern regions, according to the data.

Provisional Garda figures show increases across all regions for offences categorised as crimes against the person, which includes a range of violent offences against individuals, such as assaults, robbery from the person and aggravated burglary.

The Garda data shows a 14% rise nationally in this category in the first three months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

It includes:

A 23% rise in the eastern region;

17% increase in the western region;

15% rise in the Dublin region;

13% increase in northern region;

11% rise in southern region;

7% increase in south eastern region.

The data is contained in the Garda commissioner’s most recent report to the Policing Authority. It points out the figures are provisional and that the CSO publish the official crime statistics.

The CSO did not publish Garda data for the first quarter of this year and has deferred publication until measures are taken by An Garda Síochána to address CSO concerns regarding the reliability of the data.

The Garda figures show a rise in recorded property crime (burglary, theft) nationally of 9% in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year.

The biggest increases were in the eastern region (up 17%), the northern region (up 13%), the western region (up 10%), south region (up 8%) and Dublin (up 8%). The south-eastern region was the only area recording a fall in property crime (down 3%).

The increase in property crimes comes on the back of significant decreases in 2016, with the last CSO data showing a 30% drop in burglaries and a 14% reduction in theft offences last year.

Recorded sexual offences nationally remained unchanged according to the Garda data, but included sharp increases in two areas: south region (up 19%) and the eastern region (up 15%).

Recorded criminal damage and public order offences were up in almost all regions. Criminal damage is up 7% nationally, with the biggest rises in the eastern region (up 22%) and the south eastern region (up 10%).

Public order offences were up 6% nationally, including a 17% rise in Dublin and a 4% increase in the south.

The Policing Authority has expressed frustration at Garda delays in addressing issues regarding the accuracy of homicide figures.