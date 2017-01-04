Home»Today's Stories

Garda faces over 200 fraud and theft charges

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Liam Heylin

A garda was arrested yesterday for questioning and charged with 212 counts related to alleged deception, theft and receiving corrupt payments.

John O’Halloran, aged 45, from South Douglas Rd, Cork, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court yesterday afternoon. The amount of money allegedly involved could run into tens of thousands of euro.

Inspector Fergal Foley gave evidence of arresting the accused at his home in Douglas at 9.25am yesterday.

“I arrested John O’Halloran and conveyed him to Togher Garda Station,” said Insp Foley.

READ NEXT Simon Harris: Flu to cause backlog in hospitals

Later yesterday afternoon, Insp Foley said he cautioned the defendant that he did not have to reply to the charges but that anything he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. The defendant made no reply to any of the charges.

Insp John Deasy applied to have the accused remanded on bail until February 16 for preparation and service of a book of evidence. Insp Deasy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment and had consented to the accused being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty should that arise.

The defendant was represented in Cork District Court by solicitor Dan Murphy.

The 212 charges relate to alleged offences between 2009 and 2014. Some theft charges refer to sums of €50, one refers to an amount of €2,500, most of them vary from €100 to €200. As well as counts of theft, there are charges brought under the Prevention of Corruption Act where it is alleged that Mr O’Halloran corruptly accepted or obtained a payment or a gift as an inducement to provide his services as a garda.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail to appear again at Cork District Court next month. However, Insp Foley said a number of conditions were required. Mr Murphy said those conditions were agreed by the defence.

The first condition required him not to interfere or cause anyone else to interfere with witnesses to the case. The second required a €5,000 independent surety with a cash lodgement of €1,000.

A surety put forward was acceptable to the State and the €1,000 cash was lodged in court yesterday.

The third condition required the accused to surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for a replacement passport while the final condition required him to reside at his home.

Insp Foley told Judge Olann Kelleher it was a very large and complex investigation.

Garda John O’Halloran was based in Cork City during the period of the alleged offences.

A number of charges relate to alleged offences at University College Cork.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Simon Harris: Flu to cause backlog in hospitals

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Our voices will be heard’, patient group declares

Insurers urged to reassess young drivers’ policies

Ireland near top of EU table for shootings

Fine Gael will not change leader in 2017: Paschal Donohoe


Breaking Stories

Belfast City Council urges full public inquiry into RHI scheme

Man appears in court in connection with theft and fraud offences

Woman stabbed in neck in Dublin mugging attempt

No ambulances available as they wait to offload patients at Limerick A&E

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 