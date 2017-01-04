Garda faces over 200 fraud and theft charges

A garda was arrested yesterday for questioning and charged with 212 counts related to alleged deception, theft and receiving corrupt payments.

John O’Halloran, aged 45, from South Douglas Rd, Cork, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court yesterday afternoon. The amount of money allegedly involved could run into tens of thousands of euro.

Inspector Fergal Foley gave evidence of arresting the accused at his home in Douglas at 9.25am yesterday.

“I arrested John O’Halloran and conveyed him to Togher Garda Station,” said Insp Foley.

READ NEXT Simon Harris: Flu to cause backlog in hospitals

Later yesterday afternoon, Insp Foley said he cautioned the defendant that he did not have to reply to the charges but that anything he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. The defendant made no reply to any of the charges.

Insp John Deasy applied to have the accused remanded on bail until February 16 for preparation and service of a book of evidence. Insp Deasy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment and had consented to the accused being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty should that arise.

The defendant was represented in Cork District Court by solicitor Dan Murphy.

The 212 charges relate to alleged offences between 2009 and 2014. Some theft charges refer to sums of €50, one refers to an amount of €2,500, most of them vary from €100 to €200. As well as counts of theft, there are charges brought under the Prevention of Corruption Act where it is alleged that Mr O’Halloran corruptly accepted or obtained a payment or a gift as an inducement to provide his services as a garda.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail to appear again at Cork District Court next month. However, Insp Foley said a number of conditions were required. Mr Murphy said those conditions were agreed by the defence.

The first condition required him not to interfere or cause anyone else to interfere with witnesses to the case. The second required a €5,000 independent surety with a cash lodgement of €1,000.

A surety put forward was acceptable to the State and the €1,000 cash was lodged in court yesterday.

The third condition required the accused to surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for a replacement passport while the final condition required him to reside at his home.

Insp Foley told Judge Olann Kelleher it was a very large and complex investigation.

Garda John O’Halloran was based in Cork City during the period of the alleged offences.

A number of charges relate to alleged offences at University College Cork.