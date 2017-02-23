Garda faces 212 deception, theft, corruption charges

A member of An Garda Síochána facing 212 charges related to alleged deception, theft and receiving corrupt payments appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

It was the first appearance by John O’Halloran, aged 46, from South Douglas Road, Cork, at the circuit court in relation to the matter.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin agreed to adjourn the case until the first day of the May sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court to allow time for full disclosure of prosecution documentation to the defence.

The total amount of money allegedly involved could run into tens of thousands of euro.

Inspector Fergal Foley previously gave evidence of charging the accused.

The 212 charges relate to alleged offences between 2009 and 2014.

Some theft charges refer to sums as little as €50, one refers to an amount of €2,500, most of them are in or around €100 to €200.

As well as counts of theft there are charges brought under the Prevent of Corruption Act where it is alleged that Mr O’Halloran corruptly accepted or obtained a payment or a gift as an inducement to provide his services as a member of An Garda Síochána.

Mr O’Halloran was based in Cork City during the period of the alleged offences.

A number of the charges relate to alleged offences at University College Cork.

No evidence has yet been given in the case.