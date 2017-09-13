Home»Today's Stories

Garda ethics training ‘to maintain trust of public’

Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Juno McEnroe

Gardaí are to get special training on how to report wrongdoing and on areas such as respect and equality in order to “maintain the trust of the public”.

A nine-point code of ethics agreed by the Policing Authority will be taught to senior gardaí in training sessions nationwide over the coming months, to “embed” reform in the force.

The training will provide gardaí with an opportunity to examine themselves and to deal with members of the public or colleagues in an ethical manner, according to tender documents.

Morale and public trust in the gardaí are at an all-time low following recent controversies and was further rocked by the shock resignation of Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan on Sunday.

To “embed” the new code of standards in the force, the tender says an expert in ethics will be hired to give training to senior garda management team, including every assistant garda commissioner.

Training sessions across six regional areas will cater for up to 60 senior gardaí with follow-up courses, it says.

Ethics courses will be held in garda stations and the training college in Templemore where accommodation and meals will be provided.

Garda management wants topics in the ethics training to include their duty to uphold the law, honesty and integrity, respect and equality, police powers, privacy, transparency as well as speaking up and reporting wrongdoing.

The tender adds: “The code is intended to inspire everyone working in An Garda Síochána to achieve high goals in daily work and life.

“By promoting the nine standards the organisation will build and maintain the trust of the public and contribute to safe and peaceful communities.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS garda, policing authority

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Justice Minister promises zero-tolerance approach to 'unacceptable practices' in An Garda Siochana

A trustworthy police force - An essential relationship is broken

‘Discipline gardaí for falsifying test figures’

Opposition calls for Nóirín O’Sullivan’s removal

More in this Section

Christy has the bridge, Jack has the tunnel, Cork Camogie captain Rena should be honoured too

Cork Council proposes to cede less territory

Cork Councillors slated for stalling boundary extension

Funds could see Cork homeless facility open within six weeks


Breaking Stories

New report on Corporate Tax criticised for not addressing tax loopholes

Policing Authority will decide on next Garda Commissioner: Donohoe

Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to ’vicious’ murder of 35-year-old in Dublin

One in 10 owners behind on mortgage as CSO announce 12% house price rise

Lifestyle

The rarely spoken about violence suffered by women during the Irish revolution

Original take on surround-sound technology at Cloughjordan eco-village

PICS: A selection of the stunning entries from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

Make a fresh start in September with free course to self-improvement

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 