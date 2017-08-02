Home»Today's Stories

Garda convicted of harassing state solicitor

Wednesday, August 02, 2017
By Declan Brennan

A garda detective has been found guilty of harassing a state solicitor by sending her abusive letters and emails.

Eve Doherty, aged 49, a detective sergeant based in Dublin, had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of harassing Elizabeth Howlin between September 2011 and March 2013.

She also denied making false statements on two dates in March 2012 claiming Ms Howlin was perverting the course of justice.

At the time Ms Howlin worked with the DPP where she was involved in deciding whether or not to direct prosecutions in criminal cases.

Over an 18-month period, letters and emails were sent to Ms Howlin’s home, her place of work and to her GP calling her a “corrupt bitch”, an “incompetent useless hobbit”, and a “two-faced bitch”.

Ms Howlin said that she found the material very upsetting and distressing and an invasion of her privacy.

The material, which included A4 posters left around her housing estate, falsely claimed Ms Howlin was a political appointee and that she would “pull” files to prevent the prosecution of anyone connected to her or the Government. Ms Howlin is a distant cousin of the TD Brendan Howlin.

Sgt Doherty had denied being the author of any of the material, which included anonymous emails containing similar allegations.

After a 15-day trial, a jury of five men and six women found the accused guilty of the first charge of harassing Ms Howlin. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on the two counts of making false statements claiming Ms Howlin was perverting the course of justice.

Judge Melanie Greally thanked the jury for their time and care in assessing the evidence. The jury had been out for just over three hours.

She remanded Sgt Doherty on continuing bail until October 27 for sentence. She noted the conditions of bail included not having any contact with any parties in the proceedings.

She also said that there should be no postings on social media concerning any person or any matters relating to these proceedings.

The court heard Ms Howlin did not know Doherty until this trial and that Doherty was then in a relationship with the victim’s ex-partner.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Garda, Solicitor, Court

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Legal review set to address social media threat to trials

Micheál Martin urges review of Cork flood plan

X Factor finalist Mary Byrne among the contestants on Celebrity Operation Transformation

Fianna Fail TDs worry over talk of Fine Gael coalition


Breaking Stories

Man airlifted to hospital after hay bale rolls over on him, causing crush injuries

Ibrahim Halawa's lawyers present defence case in Cairo

Case of TB discovered in Kerry, HSE confirms

Jason Corbett’s father-in-law 'told co-worker he hated Jason', murder trial hears

Lifestyle

Long and winding road leads back home

The flotsam and jetsam of the artistic life

Making Cents: Students under pressure for digs but don’t rush in

Apps that help you get to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 29, 2017

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 