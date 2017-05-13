Home»Today's Stories

Garda college boss sat on external audit

Saturday, May 13, 2017
By Caroline O'Doherty
Senior Reporter

The deputy Garda commissioner in charge of the Garda college when concerns about financial mismanagement were first raised also sat on the external audit committee overseeing financial practices.

It has emerged that deputy commissioner Nacie Rice, who retired in 2013, was the force’s representative on the otherwise all-civilian committee from 2008-12 during which time it was not told of the problems.

The public accounts committee heard last week that he wrote to the then commissioner, Fachtna Murphy, in 2009, when Mr Murphy suggested a full audit of the college, telling him the college was justified in using money it generated as it saw fit.

His report to Mr Murphy said funds generated were used to develop and improve the social and sporting culture of the college.

TD Catherine Connolly said it seems the reason nothing was done about the concerns, raised in internal reports in 2008 and 2010, was “because the man in charge of the college said, ‘Feck off, this is our money’”.

Niall Kelly, head of internal audit since 2007, told the PAC he reported to Mr Rice and despite having serious concerns about the college, was repeatedly dissuaded from pursuing them by assurances from him and others that the matters were being addressed.

The audit committee’s charter says members are responsible for monitoring the “appropriateness, efficiency, and effectiveness” of procedures relating to public procurement, sanction for spending, management of assets, accounting practices, and financial reporting.

A 2016 audit by Mr Kelly has revealed that millions of euro passed through almost 50 college bank accounts and that income generated from the rental of state lands, the college restaurant, bar, and laundry were retained and used at management’s discretion in breach of financial and other regulations.

Mr Rice’s 2009 report to Mr Murphy is being sought in full by the PAC which only received a brief summary of it. He could now be added to a list of potential witnesses being compiled for future hearings.

Efforts to contact him were unsuccessful.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS garda college, Nacie Rice

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Fine Gael leadership rivals silent on Frances Fitzgerald’s future

Fianna Fáil warned Tánaiste's future is not up to them

Former Garda commissioners may be put before Public Accounts Committee

Flood of leaks and contradictions from Gardai show thin blue wall is crumbling

More in this Section

Hero teen meets boy she rescued from River Lee

Hundreds of metres of tunnels discovered under Spike Island

Praise for man who put Facebook friends’ pics on porn site

Gardaí to face the biggest pension levy hike of public sector workers


Breaking Stories

WATCH: Brother of Dara Quigley appeals for change at vigil outside Leinster House

Simon Harris: HSE 'closely monitoring' cyber security in Irish hospitals following NHS cyber attack

Gardaí hunt for gang who attacked and robbed courier in Meath

False imprisonment trial hears Paul Murphy tell reporter on video 'spontaneous' protest was 'peaceful'

Lifestyle

The new beauty trend for the season ahead is the undone look

Irish men discover the benefits of dancing

Meet the people who live on Ireland's waterways

Ask Audrey: My sexy wife has offered to dress as Jean Byrne and read the weather

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

    • 7
    • 8
    • 19
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 