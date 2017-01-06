Garda cars damaged by nails

Three garda cars had to be taken off the road after their tyres were damaged in an apparent nail attack at both entrances of a Co Meath station.

The three patrol cars, along with two private cars belonging to gardaí, were hit on Wednesday in the latest incident in Trim after an estimated 30 cars had tyre damage because of nails and screws strewn across the town on Christmas Eve.

All three patrol vehicles were taken out of action for costly repairs after they drove over nails which were placed at both entrances to the station on Castle St in the early hours of the morning.

Meath County Council’s road sweeper was also called to St Patrick’s carpark in Trim town centre yesterday evening after vandals caused damage to car tyres with nails there too. Yesterday’s incident was the second in the town in just over two weeks.

Car owners faced costly repairs when screws were thrown on roads in various areas of Mornington Heights on Christmas Eve. One driver took to Facebook to vent their anger saying their father-in-law had taken 14 nails from his tyres.

Another posted: “Nine nails we have belonging to them. Four tyres later.”

Another woman posted that she got a blowout on the M50 with two children in her car after picking up 10 nails in her four tyres. She said she borrowed her mother’s car and destroyed her four tyres with nails too.

Local Fine Gael councillor Noel French described the incidents as nasty, adding that there could have been a “more sinister outcome”.

“The two incidents have to be linked in my mind. First the people in Mornington Heights and now gardaí in what are nasty, nasty attacks.

“There were a lot more than 20 cars damaged and some have had to replace all four tyres, which is costly, especially after the expense at Christmas.

“As well as the costs and the annoyance, there is a huge safety risk involved. Anyone with a nail in their tyre who drives at speed could have a blowout.”