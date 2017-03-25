Garda and safety probes begin as worker injured setting up Funderland funfair

Two separate investigations are under way after a man was injured while setting up a funfair ride in Cork City.

The incident on the new Funderland site off Tramore Road occurred against the backdrop of garda concerns about pedestrian and traffic safety during the funfair’s three-week run on the site close to Musgrave Park, the Kinsale Road, and the N40.

The Polish man was unloading a vehicle used to transport rollercoaster equipment on the former CMP site before 10am yesterday when it is understood that a piece of metal track became dislodged; that he fell or jumped from the vehicle; and was struck by the falling beam.

He suffered hand and leg fractures and was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

He was discharged last night.

Garda technical experts sealed off the incident site for a forensic examination yesterday before an inspector from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) also visited the scene.

Funderland executive director, Don Bird, said they were co-operating fully with the garda and HSA investigations to try and establish exactly what had happened.

Funderland has been staged annually in Cork every Easter for the past 21 years. Last year’s event on the Live at the Marquee site on Monahan Rd attracted up to 35,000 people.

However, Funderland has been forced to relocate this year after losing a tender process for the Monahan Rd site to rival operators, Fundamania.

Mr Bird said they secured the use of the former CMP site on Tramore Rd from site owners Dairygold earlier this year.

Funderland is due to open next Saturday for a 23-day run — from 12 noon to 10pm every day.

However, it has emerged that gardaí have expressed concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety in the area during the operation of the funfair.

Under the Planning Act, funfairs and circuses are not required to apply for planning or event licences if they attract less than 4,900 people per day. Neither are they required to produce an event management or traffic plan.

They are, however, required to submit certificates of safety for their equipment and give two days’ notice to the relevant authorities.