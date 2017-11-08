Gang linked to Cork crimes

Gardaí are investigating possible links between a gang arrested in Kildare and a spike in burglaries in Cork City.

Three men were arrested on Monday night after a shot was fired during a Garda pursuit.

The incident began at around 9.30pm when gardaí spotted a black Audi estate car, with a partial registration number 151-G, driving at speed through Monasterevin towards the Kildare Road.

The car was spotted again at an area known as Ashgrove where gardaí engaged in a pursuit.

During the course of the pursuit, the car stopped at Larch Hill where a man who had been sitting in the front passenger seat got out, produced what was believed to have been a shotgun, and fired a shot. Nobody was injured and specialist armed Garda units were alerted.

At around 10.30pm, gardaí from the Regional Support Unit intercepted a silver Hyundai car at Pollardstown, in Newbridge, where three men, aged 23, 27, and 32, were arrested in connection with the earlier incident during which the shot was discharged.

They were being held yesterday at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The arrests came less than 24 hours after gardaí in Cork issued a warning about a roaming criminal gang using high-powered cars to travel on the motorway from Dublin to burgle homes in residential areas just off the motorway in Cork.

There have been 40 burglaries in the Mayfield Garda district in the four weeks since October 8 — up from 10 for the same period last year — with most occurring between 4pm and 9pm. Cash, gold and jewellery have been taken. There were six burglaries alone in the Glanmire, Ballyvolane and Little Island areas last Friday. Supt Mick Comyns said a dark coloured Audi A6 car, with a 09-G registration, which had been seen acting suspiciously in the areas burgled on Friday night, had been traced later that night to the Portlaoise toll plaza.

Sgt Tony Davis, the crime prevention officer for Cork City, said gardaí are trying to establish any connection.

“These arrests highlight the national focus and coordination of investigations of this kind,” he said. “But the discharge of a shot has added a different dimension to this, and highlights the need for people to put their own personal safety first.”

He urged homeowners leaving their homes unattended to lock them securely, to set home alarms, and to arrange signs of occupancy, such as leaving lights, radios or TVs on.