Gang caused €4k damage to home of Polish man

The home of a Polish man in Cork was subjected to a sustained attack by a gang of men who threw stones at the property, causing €4,000 worth of damage.

When Richard Forde was arrested, charged, and cautioned for his part in the attack, he replied to the garda: “Polish fucking scum rats.”

This reply was put in evidence yesterday at Cork District Court by Inspector Brian O’Donovan at the sentencing hearing for Richard Forde, of 28 Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

The 28-year-old had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at 71 Bride Valley View, Fairhill, on September 10, 2015, by breaking windows at the home of Ryszard Suchowiecki.

Insp O’Donovan said gardaí were called to a disturbance at Bridevalley Park at 12.35am, where they

observed a male, along with about 10 others, throwing stones at the house in question.

“Gardaí observed Richard Forde throwing a rock from the ground at the windows of 71 Bridevalley View,” said Insp O’Donovan.

“When gardaí drove in, all the youths took flight in different directions.

“Garda Sharon McCarthy got out of the van and caught up with one youth, namely Richard Forde. He was very unsteady on his feet. Garda McCarthy got a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath and his speech was slurred and froth was coming from his mouth.

“Before he was placed in the patrol car he was searched and cannabis grass located in his jacket pocket. Later cannabis resin and cocaine were also found.”

Michael Quinlan, defending, confirmed his client had brought some compensation to court as a contribution to the repair bill with which the resident was left.

Judge Aingeal Ní Chondúin adjourned sentencing until September 26 to enable the accused link in with the probation service.