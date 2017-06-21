‘Game of Thrones’ tourism promo strikes gold for Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland’s Game of Thrones campaign has won gold and silver at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The Cannes Lions awards are highly coveted and regarded as the Oscars of the advertising and marketing world. The festival organisers received 41,170 award entries across 24 categories.

Tourism Ireland ‘Doors of Thrones’ trail campaign has over 30 awards and accolades from the marketing and advertising industry across Europe and the United States.

The chief executive of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons, said that winning a Cannes Lion was the ultimate industry accolade.

He said the all-island marketing body had worked hard in an extremely competitive sector to build global awareness of Northern Ireland.

“The international tourism marketplace is an extremely competitive one, and we are constantly looking at innovative and engaging ways to reach potential holidaymakers, so we are particularly honoured to receive these awards.”

Tourism Ireland has continued its partnership with HBO, the US premium television subsidiary of Time Warner.

In January last year, the Dark Hedges, the location which stands in for The Kingsroad in HBO’s Game of Thrones was stricken by Storm Gertrude that levelled some of the trees.

Over 10 weeks, Tourism Ireland used the fallen wood to make 10 beautifully crafted awards, each depicting an episode from Game of Thrones in season six.

Those doors are now hanging in pubs and other venues across Northern Ireland, giving fans a new Game of Thrones trail to follow.

The Doors of Thrones campaign reached an estimated 126m people around the world.

The campaign’s short films were viewed 17m times, generating coverage worth about €11.3m.

In the next few weeks, Tourism Ireland will join forces again with HBO with a new campaign to promote Northern Ireland across the world.

The launch of the new campaign will coincide with the beginning in mid-July of season seven of Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, Fáilte Ireland has announced Ireland broke the 1m barrier last year for North American holidaymakers. Its reference guide for tourism shows that while the UK remained its largest market for overseas travel, representing 41% of visits, more tourists (36%) were coming from mainland Europe.