Galway sailor standed alone off New Zealand after mast snaps during race

A stranded Irish sailor who is drifting alone in a de-masted yacht off New Zealand said he is focusing on survival and getting his stricken vessel to a safe port after being forced to withdraw from one of the world’s toughest ocean races.

Enda O’Coineen, 60, who was bidding to become the first Irish sailor to sail solo around the world, spoke of his devastation yesterday after the mast on his vessel snapped clean off on New Year’s Day.

“I’m not in distress and I don’t want to declare an emergency, but I am drifting about 150 miles south of New Zealand. Like a space capsule, I have enough food to last me for a few weeks,” he told the Sean O’Rourke Show on RTÉ Radio One.

“I’m wrapped up in two sleeping bags and about four layers of clothes — I feel more like a spaceman in a cockpit.”

Mr O’Coineen, from Galway, was Ireland’s first entry in the solo round-the-world Vendée Globe race — described as “the Everest of sailing” — when his 60ft vessel, Kilcullen Voyager, suffered irreparable damage on New Year’s Day, 59 days into the race which started off France in early November.

He had covered some 13,00 nautical miles over 55 days, had overcome severe weather, rigging and electrical issues, and was in 15th place when the mast snapped during a severe squawl about 180 nautical miles south-east of Dunedin in New Zealand. He was uninjured but said he was lucky to survive the incident.

“I am devastated. Things were going quite well. I was in good shape. Having got this far I felt we could handle anything. There was just that little malfunction of the self-steering that set a whole train in motion. I have to accept responsibility. What happens, happens,” he wrote on his race blog.

“This should not have happened. However I took the risk, it’s my responsibility and I am heartbroken for all who have supported the challenge.”

He is in regular contact with his technical team, and with the race directors who are assessing his situation, as well as with the New Zealand coastguard. He told Sean O’Rourke the nearest fishing boat is 180 miles away, the nearest passenger research vessel is 320 miles away, and that the coastguard helicopter range is 150 miles: “I am focusing on survival. I want to be self-contained and get myself to safety. I have enough food to last a few weeks. I’m just waiting for the right wind, it’s a matter of patience.”

With southerly gales forecast over the coming days, he is hopeful that he will be blown towards New Zealand’s south island, where he hopes to find a safe port, and assess his options.