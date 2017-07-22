GAA fans advised to arrive early, walk to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The tens of thousands expected to attend the first inter-county games at the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend have been advised to arrive early and to walk to the stadium, if possible, to avoid traffic congestion.

Today, Clare take on Tipperary in the first of two All-Ireland hurling quarter finals to take place at the stadium, with Waterford and Wexford meeting at the same venue tomorrow.

Concerns were raised this week about the adequacy of the traffic management plans for the stadium following the congestion and parking issues experienced during the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship tie between Blarney and Valley Rovers last Wednesday, a match that drew a much smaller attendance than this weekend’s fixtures.

Supporters attending Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week- end are advised to come early and expect delays, with the turnstiles opening at 11.30am today and 12.30pm tomorrow.

All attendees will be subjected to a bag search, and backpacks and large bags are forbidden.

Cars will be restricted from the environs of the stadium, and spectators are advised that bus services will be running from Parnell Place and Merchants Quay to Ballintemple, next to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Those travelling by train can avail of a bus connection from Kent Station to Parnell Place.

Those approaching Cork from the east can avail of free parking at Midleton, Little Island, Carrigtwohill, and Glounthaune railway stations should they wish to avoid driving in the city centre.

Parking near the stadium will not be allowed and those who are considering illegal parking have been warned that a tow away policy will be in place.

Motorists are advised to park in any of the city’s multi-storey car parks, or to avail of the special match parking at Blackrock Hurling and Football Club, Cork Camogie Grounds in Mahon, or at Cork Constitution Rugby Grounds, Blackrock.

Wheelchair users are warned that special passes for wheelchair parking within the grounds of Páirc Uí Chaoimh are required, and all have been issued.

While wheelchair access tickets for this weekend’s games are available through the County Boards of Tipperary, Clare, Waterford, Wexford, Galway, Cork, and Kilkenny, standard disabled driver car stickers do not qualify for preferential access through Garda cordons or other official traffic infrastructure.