GAA cancels tickets after fans ‘fleeced’ by online reselling sites

Football and hurling fans have been warned to buy their tickets for the season’s remaining All-Ireland fixtures only from official sources, after the GAA cancelled a number of tickets on secondary selling websites.

Supporters have been advised that the tickets they have bought may have been cancelled in an attempt to thwart touting.

Alan Milton, GAA director of communications, said Dublin fans were being “fleeced” by touts selling tickets for their next fixture online.

“The fixture in question, Dublin vs Tyrone, the semi-final, doesn’t take place until August 27 so we’re some way out and the interest in the game has been phenomenal,” Mr Milton said.

“But far more concerning from our perspective has been the development which has seen tickets end up on Seatwave, which is a new development. This hasn’t happened before,” he told Newstalk’s Breakfast programme.

Seatwave is a Ticketmaster company that allows users to resell tickets they have bought and to set their own price, even if it is above the face value of the ticket.

“It’s simply wrong; it’s outrageous,” Mr Milton said, adding that the GAA has cancelled a number of tickets.

He declined to say how many tickets have been cancelled, but noted it is into “double figures”.

“I think we’re duty-bound to step forward and to take a stance on behalf of our members,” Mr Milton said.

“Anything we can do, we will do.”

The GAA has an agreement with Done Deal, which allows the site to resell tickets on condition that only face-value transactions are allowed. Otherwise, fans are warned, the ticket they buy online second-hand could be cancelled.

“People who may turn up to the Hogan Stand or Cusack Stand, or Hill 16 or wherever they might be, may not get entry and they’re going to be the big losers. Nobody wants to see that,” Mr Milton said.

He said earlier this week there were 16 resellers on Seatwave selling 62 tickets combined. Hill 16 tickets, which are €30 face value were being sold for between €65 and €95, while tickets that ordinarily cost €45 were on sale for €95 to €189.