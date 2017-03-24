Home»Today's Stories

Funeral of Martin McGuinness in pictures

Friday, March 24, 2017

Thousands packed the streets of Derry City today as the body of the former Stormont deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander was brought through the streets of his home town for the final time.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill (front), Mary Lou McDonald (middle) and Gerry Adams (back), carry McGuinness' coffin .

The funeral of Martin McGuinness took place in Derry&rsquo;s Bogside this afternoon.

Sinn Fein&rsquo;s Michelle O&rsquo;Neill (front), Mary Lou McDonald (middle) and Gerry Adams (back), carry the coffin during the funeral procession of Martin McGuinness, ahead of his funeral at St Columba&rsquo;s Church Long Tower. Picture: PA

Former US president Bill Clinton and ex-Democratic Unionist Stormont first ministers Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster were among those attending Thursday&rsquo;s requiem mass in Derry for the Sinn Fein veteran.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his predecessor, Mary McAleese, also attended the funeral, as did Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Thousands of mourners follow Martin McGuinness&rsquo; coffin through the Bogside in Derry today. Picture by Justin Kernoghan

Large crowds followed Sinn F?in politician&rsquo;s coffin through the Bogside to the church.Picture by Justin Kernoghan

Gerry Adams carries the coffin during the funeral procession. Photo credit: Thomas McMullan/PA Wire

Sinn Fein leadership carry coffin as tens of thousands attend funeral in Bogside of Martin McGuinness

Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Former US President Bill Clinton (centre) and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (left) arriving for the funeral.Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Taoiseach Enda Kenny (centre) arriving for the funeral.Niall Carson/PA Wire

John Hume and wife Pat arriving for the funeral.Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during the funeral. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

An Irish flag is placed upon the coffin watched by his wife Bernadette (Bernie, far right) and close family ahead ahead of the funeral. Photo credit: Paul faith/PA Wire

The coffin of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander Martin McGuinness is carried into Derry City Cemetery. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gerry Adams steps up to speak at Derry City Cemetery.Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Irish flag at 1/2 mast in memory of Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness at Leinster House in Dublin's City Centre Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

KEYWORDS martin mcguinness, funeral, derry, pictures, photos, bill clinton

Funeral of Martin McGuinness in pictures

