Fundraising drive for injured Cork jockey

Thursday, April 06, 2017
Áilín Quinlan

A trust fund set up for a West Cork jockey, who suffered horrific brain and back injuries following a fall, is to be the main beneficiary of the proceeds from a community awards ceremony tomorrow night.

Stella McGrath from Innishannon, pictured with Ruby Walsh. Pic: Denis Scannell
Stella McGrath, 21, from Innishannon, fell from her horse at Glenbane Point to Point last November.

Stella, who is currently receiving treatment in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, is making steady progress, according to her mother Jackie.

She is expected to attend tomorrow night’s West Cork Community Awards Ceremony in Bandon, with her mother and brother Conor.

Another West Cork jockey, Ballineen-born Noel Fehily, who enjoyed unprecedented success at this year’s Cheltenham festival, is in line to receive the International Award at the Bandon Co-op-sponsored event organised by The Opinion magazine.

Proceeds from the awards’ ceremony will benefit a trust fund for Stella.

Her mother said Stella’s treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital is due to end shortly.

“She is doing very well. She is five weeks without a wheelchair and has done a little jogging, which is a sign of progress.”

Jackie said Stella is finding she has less strength generally on the right side of her body than on the left.

She has also benefited from a series of hypotherapy sessions from a private clinic near Upton, Co Cork.

A specialised form of therapy, it involves sitting on a horse and using the animal’s movement as a therapy.

“We have noticed a huge improvement in her conversational ability,” said Jackie.

She described the support received by Stella since the accident as unbelievable.

“It has been unwavering. The amount of people who know her all over the country is incredible — they are holding quizzes and fundraisers in places such as Carlow,” she added.

