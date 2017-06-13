Fugitive Michael Lynn fathered children while in jail

Fugitive Michael Lynn fathered two children with his wife Brid despite being locked up in overcrowded Brazilian jail, it has emerged.

The revelation emerged in a submission to Brazil’s Supreme Court as the former solicitor again sought to delay extradition to Ireland.

Lynn faces 33 charges at Dublin’s High Court relating to an alleged €80 million mortgage fraud. He failed to show at the High Court in Dublin in 2007.

The couple went to Brazil, where Brid gave birth to their first two children in August 2011 and November 2013, according to court documents.

Lynn has been imprisoned since August 2013 when Brazilian federal police, acting on behalf of Interpol, arrested him near Recife, north-east Brazil.

Since then, he has been held in the Cotel prison. The jail has a capacity of 700 but has up to 2,400 inmates.

His wife gave birth again in February 2015 and October 2016, court papers said. It is not clear how these were conceived, but Lynn’s submission, in arguing he should be allowed to remain, states that he is the father.

Last week, Judge Marco Aurelio requested representations from the Irish Government on the submission from Lynn. Great train robber Ronnie Biggs avoided extradition from Brazil to the UK after fathering a child.

It is understood that Brazil’s 1980 Foreigners’ Act now does not prevent the expulsion of a foreign national from the country, if the child was born after the alleged crime was committed.

Judge Aurelio first ruled the former solicitor should be extradited in December 2014. Three times since, the Irishman’s lawyers have sought to “request clarification” of the judgement.

It is now almost 10 years since he failed to appear at Dublin’s High Court and nearly four years since he was arrested in his beach villa near Recife.

At the time he fled, he had debts of €80m and his company was said to have 148 properties, 154 bank accounts, and assets worth over €50m.

In Brazil, he lived openly in a villa near a beach while teaching English to the locals, joined a country club, and dabbled in the property market.

That all came to an end in August 2013 when federal police swooped at a shopping centre near his home.

His request for bail was denied and he was told to “shut up” by another judge for talking back during an extradition hearing in Recife in October 2013.