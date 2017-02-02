Friend sued over tree-felling injuries

A man who was helping out a friend cut down a tree suffered a severe crush injury when the tree fell on him, the High Court heard yesterday.

Anthony Sayers was tended to by a doctor as he was trapped under the tree for 45 minutes, counsel Jeremy Maher told the court.

Mr Sayers, aged 65, from Watergate, Fethard, Co Tipperary, was helping a friend fell the 70ft-high tree when the accident occurred four years ago.

His counsel said he had to be given morphine and oxygen as efforts were made to free him.

Mr Sayers has sued dairy farmer Tom Hayes, of Rathcole, Fethard, as a result of the accident on September 12, 2013, on the property of Mr Hayes.

He has claimed a mechanical excavator Mr Hayes was controlling moved the tree causing it to fall on Mr Sayers.

He has further claimed there was a failure to ensure the area where the tree was to fall was safe and Mr Sayers was permitted to be in a position of danger.

The case is before the court for assessment of damages only.

Opening the case, Mr Maher said Mr Sayers had been assisting his friend fell the tree at the time of the accident. He said he suffered a very serious injury to the pelvic area and had to have multiple operations in hospital afterwards.

Counsel said Mr Sayers was in ferocious pain and had to wear a type of brace until January 2014 and later had to user a wheelchair and zimmer frame.

He has difficulty dressing and has pain and was not able to drive until a year after the accident.

The case continues today.