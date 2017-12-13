Free GP cards and extra respite funding for tens of thousands of carers

Tens of thousands of people who care for sick or disabled relatives will be given free GP cards from next summer under a new €11m Government plan.

The move was announced last night alongside a separate €10m funding boost for carer respite services amid fresh calls for drastic reforms in supports for those affected.

Speaking to reporters hours before an opposition Dáil motion calling for changes in home care support packages and days after a RTÉ Prime Time expose on the difficulties faced by families in need, Health Minister Simon Harris said the Government has found extra money for the sector.

Mr Harris, flanked by Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty, junior minister for disabilities Finian McGrath, and junior minister for older people Jim Daly, said the two plans would be fast-tracked in a bid to ensure carers are properly protected by the State.

“Every carer in receipt of the carer’s allowance will be given an automatic free GP card from this summer,” he said. “It will require primary legislation, but it will benefit tens of thousands of carers who currently don’t have a free GP card.

“It’s a demand-led scheme, but we’re estimating it will cost €11m in 2018. We’re also announcing an additional €10m for respite care which will benefit people up and down the length and breadth of the country.

“We’ve been hearing the voices of carers about when they need particular attention, when they get sick, so these are very significant announcements.”

The free GP card service, which is likely to cost €11m a year, is expected to be provided to tens of thousands of carers from summer 2018 once legislation is passed.

The separate €10m respite funding increase is likely to be introduced early next year, with €8m ringfenced for new respite houses across the country and €2m for house-sharing and other services, providing an extra 19,000 respite nights a year for families.

The funding decision was made hours before a Dáil motion by the Rural Independents technical group seeking drastic reforms to the home care package system.

It also came after an RTÉ Prime Time expose last week on the realities of life as a carer in Ireland, which saw young carers share their experience of looking after older relatives and parents of children with severe health conditions outlining the difficulties they face.

Responding to the programme, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said carers “need services, not politicians praise and respect” and told the Government the gaps in services are partially because tax cuts are being prioritised.

Carers are believed to save the State in the region of €70m every week due to the fact their relatives do not have to rely on hospital or nursing home help. The near 40,000 carers in this country saw their carer’s allowance payments slashed during the recession, before being returned in recent years.