Fraudster swapped Apple goods for water and paper

A sleight of hand saw a black bag containing an iPhone, iPod, and iPad being replaced with a similar bag containing nothing more valuable than two bottles of water and some paper.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said at Cork District Court yesterday that through this type of two-card trick the injured party was conned out of handing over €750 to Patrick Maughan of 19 Newlands Manor Green, Clondalkin, Dublin.

Maughan pleaded guilty to the theft yesterday. He had four similar convictions for offences related to theft, handling stolen property and fraud.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly outlined the background to the theft by deception at Cove St, Cork, on July 28, 2014.

“A young man was cycling along Sullivan’s Quay when he was approached by a male in a car offering Apple products for sale,” said Insp Kennelly.

The cyclist knew his friend would be interested in the items and put him in touch with the driver. This second young man got into the seller’s car and went to Cove St, where he lived. He got €750 from his home and handed it over to the injured party.

The items consisted of an iPad, iPod, and iPhone and receipts were shown for them. They were then placed into a black bag.

The injured party handed over the money and Maughan handed over a black bag.

However, once Maughan drove off with the cash the young man opened the bag to check his purchases and found that they consisted of nothing more valuable than two bottles of water and some paper.

The investigation by Det Garda Maurice O’Connor tracked down the accused through CCTV of himself and of a silver Mazda car he was driving at the time.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin said it was a serious fraud but she would not jail Maughan on this occasion. Instead she imposed a €300 fine.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said the accused, who is in his 30s, brought €750 to compensate the victim.