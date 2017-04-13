Frances Fitzgerald: TD attacks on the AG distasteful

Attacks in recent days by opposition TDs on the Attorney General Máire Whelan have been “distasteful”, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald told the Dáil last night.

Speaking during a debate on the Fennelly Commission report, Ms Fitzgerald paid a warm tribute to the attorney general who has been the subject of fierce criticism over her handling of allegations at the heart of the controversy.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny also moved to defend the actions of the attorney general who has been accused in the Dáil of being “panicked and over-reactive”.

He said: “On its own, I believe this finding justifies the establishment of the commission in 2014. It is also clear that the attorney general acted correctly as legal adviser to the Government in 2014. When she became aware of these very serious matters about the unlawful recording of telephone calls to Garda stations, she acted appropriately and properly in bringing them to my attention as Taoiseach.”

However, Fianna Fáil went on the attack again and said Ms Whelan was “mistaken and alarmist” in her actions and said she was wrong not to inform then justice minister Alan Shatter.

Dublin West TD Jack Chambers was stinging in his criticism of the attorney general saying her failure to bring the knowledge she had to the attention of the Taoiseach led to a chain of events which led to the “sacking” of then Garda commissioner Martin Callinan.

For his part, Mr Kenny denied he forced the departure of the former commissioner in 2014

“In relation to allegations made against me yesterday in this House again, I want to reiterate that the interim report was very clear in its findings: I had no intention of forcing the resignation of the former Garda commissioner and that the former commissioner himself had decided to retire,” he said.

He added that the commission’s final report found that it was “reasonable to conclude, based on the evidence before it, that no widespread or systematic, indeed probably no significant, misuse of information derived from non-999 recordings took place”.

The commission also found no evidence of knowledge of the recording of non-999 telephone calls on the part of relevant ministers for justice, the Department of Justice, or other state agencies, Mr Kenny told the Dáil.

“However, the report makes many findings of great concern to the Government, and I am sure, to this House. The commission finds that recording and retaining non-999 calls was not authorised by common law or by statute, and that An Garda Síochána therefore infringed the constitutional rights of those recorded,” the Taoiseach said. “This is a very serious finding about the force.”