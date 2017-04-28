Frances Fitzgerald considering high-security unit for jailed gang bosses

Prison authorities will consider the need for a high-security unit for gang bosses after Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald opened up the possibility of such a move.

The Irish Examiner understands that there are some 250 prisoners (100 gang members and 150 gang associates) in prisons linked to nine significant criminal gangs.

Calling for a special secure unit, the Prison Officers’ Association accused prison authorities of “appeasement” in confronting the power of crime chiefs, while Ms Fitzgerald admits it is an “increasing” challenge.

Speaking at its annual conference in Galway, the association chiefs said that housing “40 kingpins” in the A Wing of Portlaoise Prison — the country’s sole high- security jail — would have a huge impact.

The conference also heard:

Claims from Prison Officers’ Association (POA) leaders that Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan had declined requests to meet them in person to discuss concerns about garda investigations into assaults on prison officers by inmates;

Ms Fitzgerald is examining strengthening laws to protect prison officers and gardaí from assaults;

Authorities are considering giving prison officers incapacitant sprays in certain situations, but batons will not be issued, except for prisoner escorts.

POA president Stephen Delaney claimed there is an “agenda of appeasement” by prison authorities towards crime bosses.

“Prison gangs should not decide what is best within our prison, the State is responsible and surely it is not going to cede this,” he told Ms Fitzgerald, who addressed the conference.

POA assistant general secretary Gabriel Keaveny said there is a section (A Block) in Portlaoise Prison that can hold gang bosses.

“It can house 40 people and would make a huge difference,” he said.

Ms Fitzgerald said prison authorities are dealing with the matter, but admitted it is an increasing challenge.

On a special gangland unit, she said: “Well, if that’s appropriate, I don’t see any argument against it, but ... these are operational matters for prison authorities.”

She said the authorities had to be “innovative”.

The Irish Prison Service said gang members and associates are identified, targeted and profiled and that they adopt a policy of “segregation and separation”.

In light of Ms Fitzgerald’s comments, the service said: “The management of this cohort is constantly under review and the accommodation of group leaders in a single high-security unit is an action that will be kept under review by the service and considered if deemed appropriate.”