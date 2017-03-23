Frances Fitzgerald: Additional 300 garda reserve members to be recruited

The garda reserve is to be bolstered by the addition of 300 new members this year, after the Government announced a new recruitment campaign.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald said the campaign is part of the Programme for Government’s commitment to increase the strength of the Garda reserve to 2,000 by 2021. The current strength is at 690.

The reserve’s role is to aid gardaí by providing local patrols and participate in crime prevention initiatives targeted at specific local problem areas. They are also involved in policing major incidents and events, and in providing other operational support to full-time officers.

In recent years, the Garda commissioner has given them additional powers on public order and traffic policing and has also decided that they should carry out more duties including the serving of summonses, and the issuing of fixed-charge penalty notices.

“Reserve members have undergone training in many of the skills required to be an effective full-time member of An Garda Síochána and it is important that we build on the very real contribution that they are making to the policing of communities right across the country,” the minister said.

She said those interested in pursuing a career in policing should consider joining the reserve first to see at first hand what being a garda involves.

“There is now a separate recruitment stream for members of the Reserve who want to become guards that recognises the commitment and dedication of Reserve members and their important contribution to policing the State.

"The ongoing accelerated recruitment to fulfil the Government’s commitment to increase the strength of An Garda Síochána to 15,000 members also continues,” Ms Fitzgerald said. The closing date for applications is April 13.